NG Vascular & Vein Center Launches New PAD Treatment Program to Help Prevent Amputation in Chicago and Northwest Indiana

Dr. Golewale performing a minimally invasive procedure PAD is a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries, which can slow normal blood flow to the heart and brain as well as the extremities. A standardized ABI (ankle-brachial index) test helps diagnose PAD at earlier stages

New protocol improves early PAD detection with ABI testing and minimally invasive endovascular treatment options.

In Chicago and Northwest Indiana, we are seeing patients who could have kept their legs if PAD had been diagnosed earlier. Amputation should be the last option—not the first.” — Dr. Nazar Golewale

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NG Vascular & Vein Center today announced the expansion of its Limb Salvage Program across Chicago and Northwest Indiana to combat the growing crisis of peripheral artery disease (PAD)–related amputations. The program introduces a proactive protocol designed to improve early identification of at-risk patients, expand access to minimally invasive vascular treatments, and decrease preventable limb loss in vulnerable communities.PAD affects an estimated 8–12 million Americans, and the Midwest—particularly Chicago’s South Side and Northwest Indiana—has one of the nation’s highest amputation rates among older adults, diabetics, and communities of color. Many amputations are considered “preventable with earlier intervention,” according to national vascular research.A Local Crisis With National Implications“In Chicago and Northwest Indiana, we are seeing patients who could have kept their legs if PAD had been diagnosed earlier,” said Dr. Nazar Golewale, founder of NG Vascular & Vein Center and a leading Midwest expert in minimally invasive vascular treatments. “This program is about changing that trajectory. Amputation should be the last option—not the first.”Contributing factors in the region include the high prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and limited access to specialty vascular care. Many patients do not realize they have PAD until they develop non-healing foot wounds or severe pain.A New Standard of Early Detection and InterventionNG Vascular’s Limb Salvage Program includes:- Risk-based screening partnerships with primary care doctors, cardiologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and wound-care centers- Standardized ABI (ankle-brachial index) testing at earlier stages of evaluation- Same-week consultation availability for patients with ulcers, skin discoloration, or rest pain- Advanced imaging and minimally invasive endovascular treatments, including atherectomy, balloon angioplasty, arterial recanalization, and microvessel restoration- Community education programs for patients and caregivers on PAD warning signs and treatment optionsA Patient Story That Illustrates the NeedOne recent patient from Northwest Indiana—whose name is withheld for privacy—arrived with a severe foot ulcer and was previously told an amputation was likely.“After restoring blood flow through a minimally invasive procedure, the wound healed fully, and the patient walked out with both legs,” Dr. Golewale said. “Stories like this are why the program exists.”Who Is at Highest Risk for PAD and Amputation?Patients who should be evaluated promptly include those who:• Have diabetes• Have chronic foot wounds or ulcers• Experience calf pain when walking• Have a history of smoking• Have high blood pressure or high cholesterol• Have darkened or cool toes, numbness, or slow-healing cuts• Are age 60+ with limited mobility“Most amputations start with something small—a blister, a toenail injury, or a wound that doesn’t heal,” Golewale added. “Early blood-flow evaluation can prevent the progression to critical limb ischemia.”Community Impact Across Illinois and IndianaNG Vascular now sees patients from across Merrillville, Crown Point, Munster, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, South Chicago, and Northwest Indiana’s rural communities, offering treatments often unavailable in hospital-based vascular surgery programs.The center will also begin hosting quarterly PAD Screening Days for high-risk patients referred by local clinicians.NG Vascular & Vein Center provides outpatient, minimally invasive treatments for PAD, vein disease, uterine fibroids, knee osteoarthritis, and vascular conditions. With locations throughout Chicago and Northwest Indiana , NG Vascular delivers shorter recovery times, patient convenience, and state-of-the-art endovascular care.Visit www.ngvascular.com or call (219) 208-6218 or (708) 888-1167 for more information.

