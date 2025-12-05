223 x Collector Crypt: A Collision of Two Collector Worlds

Bringing these worlds together unlocks a new standard for physical and digital collectible experiences.” — Cole Gurman

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 223 , the leading IP incubator behind some of the world’s biggest licensed products, is teaming up with Collector Crypt , the fastest-growing digital collectibles marketplace that has generated over $40M in trading volume in the last month alone.While 223 has been scaling physical collectibles into major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Costco through its Group’s global network, Collector Crypt has been pioneering a new era of digital liquidity for trading cards and emerging IP. Together, the two companies are creating a distribution model that merges the best of both worlds: premium physical products powered by a digital-native collector economy.This collaboration brings together:- 223’s full-stack physical infrastructure: design, manufacturing, fulfillment, and global retail access through its legacy backing.- Collector Crypt’s explosive collector base and marketplace liquidity, which has been rewriting the rules for digitized trading cards and collectibles.The partnership will roll out across several upcoming product drops, with both teams working closely to amplify each release through their respective strengths, from retail execution to collector-driven digital engagement.“223 works with some of the largest IPs on the planet, and Collector Crypt has built one of the most active collector ecosystems in the industry,” said Cole Gurman, CEO of 223. “Bringing these worlds together unlocks a new standard for physical and digital collectible experiences.”“This collaboration was inevitable,” said Tuomas Holmberg, Co-Founder of Collector Crypt. “223’s experience, quality and retail reach perfectly complement our global digital marketplace. Together, we’re building a unified collector journey that deepens fandom and engagement across both physical products and on-chain experiences.”The collaboration marks a step forward for the collectibles space, signaling a future where physical distribution, digital liquidity, and global retail presence converge under one ecosystem.More details on the first joint drop will be announced in December.About 223Spinout venture of JCorp, 223 is a leading IP incubator, global master licensee, and dynamic marketplace specializing in NFC-enabled, phygital collectibles. As an IP monetization engine, 223 transforms physical products into interactive digital experiences--unlocking new value across fandom, retail, and culture. Alongside established IP, 223 cultivates a portfolio of breakout brands, giving partners early access to tomorrow's cultural hits.About Collector CryptCollector Crypt is a Solana-based marketplace and tokenization platform that transforms professionally graded physical trading cards into redeemable, vault-backed NFTs — enabling collectors to trade, buy, sell or redeem real-world collectibles with blockchain speed and liquidity. Collector Crypt enables seamless trading and access to tokenized real-world assets, blending traditional collectible markets with modern on-chain ownership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.