9 Months vs 90 Days: Why Mid-Market Companies Are Winning the AI Race

Written by Alice Zarantonello, Head of Strategy & Ops at Hiop, a deeptech startup specializing in data management and artificial intelligence

ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most large companies have already experimented with generative AI. Far fewer have managed to turn it into real business value. The new MIT Nanda Research Report 2025 underscores how wide the gap between investment and impact has become: 95% of enterprise GenAI initiatives still fail to generate measurable return, while only 5% deliver tangible results. This imbalance raises questions about the maturity of adoption and whether companies are deploying these systems in ways that genuinely change how they operate. The consequence is an emerging AI divide: a widening gap between the few organizations capable of converting experimentation into operational change and the many still stuck in a cycle of hype and stalled impact.Large enterprises lead in pilots, budgets, and headcount. They have AI task forces, internal copilots, vendor shortlists, and dedicated teams focused on experimentation. Yet most initiatives never make it beyond testing and never scale. On average, it takes nine months or more to move from a pilot to production. By the time a model is reviewed and aligned across departments, the use case has often lost momentum. The result is a high volume of experimentation and little operational change.Mid-market companies, by contrast, complete that same journey in about ninety days. They start smaller, deploy faster, and learn in motion. The difference is not just speed — it’s organizational metabolism.Technology is no longer the constraint. The same foundation models, APIs, and cloud infrastructures are available to everyone. What separates winners from laggards is how quickly they transform learning into integration.The most successful mid-sized companies are adopting agentic systems: AI platforms with memory and autonomy that improve as they are used. They don’t wait for the perfect pilot — they embed, observe, and iterate. Each cycle generates new data and becomes a training signal.Large enterprises often stall under their own structure. Governance models designed for stability treat AI as a project rather than a capability, and risk reviews stretch for months. Meanwhile, the focus often drifts toward high-visibility initiatives – AI for marketing, sales, or customer engagement rather than the less glamorous but higher-ROI processes in finance, procurement, or legal.Another defining trait of mid-market success is how they build. Instead of reinventing the wheel, they partner. External collaborations are more likely to succeed than internal builds. Working with specialized startups — the “best builders” — allows them to move faster without disrupting operations.This partner-first logic also reshapes the economics of learning. When integration happens through experienced vendors, organizations can run multiple experiments in parallel, compare ROI across functions, and scale what works. The enterprise instinct to internalize everything, by contrast, turns innovation into a bottleneck.The real ROI of GenAI sits in the back office. Enterprises allocate seventy percent of their AI budgets to sales and marketing because these functions are visible. Yet the biggest returns tend to emerge from finance, procurement, and legal domains where automation reduces external spend, accelerates approval cycles, and cuts down on exceptions. Mid-market operators have grasped this quickly. Their AI strategy doesn’t start with customer visibility; it starts with process efficiency. They’re not chasing headlines.The startups driving these transformations are not just suppliers; they are design accelerators. They succeed because they enter narrowly and learn deeply. Rather than launching massive platforms, they embed into one specific workflow — invoice reconciliation, contract review, vendor onboarding — and prove value quickly. Once the result is visible, expansion comes naturally. Crucially, they win through trust, not features. Enterprises often ignore cold pitches and wait for existing partners to “add AI.” The best builders bypass that hesitation by carrying credibility with them: channel partnerships, security-ready infrastructure, transparent pilots with measurable outcomes. Trust has become the new distribution network for AI adoption.Beneath the corporate surface, another, quieter revolution is already underway. More than ninety percent of employees already use AI tools informally — ChatGPT, Copilot, Notion AI, Claude. They don’t wait for official deployment; they simply use what works. Mid-market leaders are turning this shadow usage into structured advantage. They formalize it, connect it to workflows, and turn bottom-up curiosity into top-down productivity. Enterprises, by contrast, spend months debating compliance frameworks while their workforce is already living in the future.

