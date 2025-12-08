Feng Cha, the U.S. boba tea brand known for its handcrafted drinks names Dessie Brown, Jr. as Director of Marketing

Feng Cha, the rapidly-growing U.S. boba tea brand known for its handcrafted drinks appoints Dessie Brown, Jr. as Director of Marketing.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feng Cha Appoints Dessie Brown, Jr. as Director of MarketingFeng Cha, the rapidly-growing U.S. boba tea brand known for its handcrafted drinks and vibrant community spaces, today announced the appointment of Dessie Brown, Jr. as its new Director of Marketing. In this role, Brown will lead all marketing strategy and brand-growth initiatives across the company’s more than 80 locations nationwide.Brown joins Feng Cha with a strong background in consumer-brand marketing, digital campaigns, and experiential activations. He also brings a strategic mindset for brand storytelling, customer acquisition, and loyalty-driven growth.“At Feng Cha, the drink is only part of the story,” said Brown. “What really matters is the place it holds in people’s lives: where friends meet up after class, someone finds a quiet moment with tea, or families grab a treat together. I’m excited to help amplify that feeling and build campaigns that highlight not just the product, but the experience of belonging.”Under Brown’s leadership, Feng Cha will focus on three key priorities:Brand Storytelling & Reinforcement – Elevating the narrative of handcrafted drinks, premium ingredients, and a community-driven vibe.Digital & Loyalty Growth – Expanding the brand’s digital presence and strengthening mobile/app rewards and loyalty engagement.Local Market Activation & Franchise Support – Enhancing collaboration with franchise operators through local partnerships and experiential events.Brown will be based at the company’s headquarters in the Dallas, Texas area.About Feng ChaFeng Cha began in December 2017 in Richardson, Texas, founded by two college friends looking to recreate the late-night tea shop camaraderie they cherished. Today, with over 80 U.S. locations, Feng Cha continues to blend fresh ingredients, handcrafted recipes, and meaningful vibes — all brewed to spark connection and brighten your day. The brand offers a wide array of drink options — from fruit blends to creamy classics — and specializes in custom-tailored experiences designed to make everyone feel at home.Feng Cha also offers franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in building community through modern beverage culture. Franchise partners receive comprehensive support in store development, marketing, and operations to help them grow within a rapidly expanding segment of the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.