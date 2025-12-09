Laivly Brings Sidd Duo to Salesforce AppExchange, Empowering Faster, Easier Adoption of Practical AI in CX

With Sidd Duo, contact centers can operationalize AI and automation within Salesforce to boost speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laivly, a pioneer in applied AI for the contact center, today announced that its Sidd Duo AI-powered Agent Assist Solution is now available on Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace for partner apps and experts. Designed to solve the cost, consistency, and productivity challenges facing customer service programs, Sidd Duo’s presence within the Salesforce ecosystem enables quick access to one of the most accessible, enterprise-ready AI solutions available for customer experience leaders.By combining real-time process automation, contextual decisioning, and generative AI, Sidd Duo goes beyond traditional contact center automation to act as a dynamic layer of intelligence across customer service operations. The platform guides operators in practical, outcome-driven ways, assisting agents in real time to resolve issues more efficiently, increase accuracy, and enhance customer satisfaction without disrupting existing systems or processes.“Most brands don’t need more AI—they need AI that actually works,” said Jeff Fettes, CEO and Founder of Laivly. “Sidd Duo delivers on that promise with fast deployment, simple configuration, and measurable ROI right out of the gate. Now with our integration in Salesforce, it makes operationalizing AI faster, easier, and more accessible than ever.”Through Salesforce AppExchange, customers can now easily discover and adopt Sidd Duo with the confidence of Salesforce’s trusted marketplace standards. The integration ensures enterprise-grade security and compliance, streamlines procurement and deployment, and removes the technical and operational barriers that have historically slowed enterprise AI adoption in customer experience operations.“Our mission has always been to bring faster, easier access to contact-center-ready AI capabilities,” added Jeff Janzen, VP, Strategic Growth & Partnerships at Laivly. “With Sidd Duo now available on Salesforce AppExchange, we’re giving enterprises a simple path to adopt and operationalize AI without custom integration or disruption, extending the power of their Salesforce investments while unlocking new levels of efficiency and performance.”To access Sidd Duo in the Salesforce AppExchange, visit:Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace for partner apps and experts, enables businesses to power their agentic enterprise with our trusted and open ecosystem. Since its launch in 2006, AppExchange has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 14 million customer installs and 177,000 customer reviews. AppExchange enables customers of all sizes and across industries to extend their agentic enterprise with pre-built, customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to help solve their business challenges and accelerate time to value.Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.About LaivlyLaivly helps the world’s leading brands operationalize AI in the contact center with the help of Sidd, our AI platform.Sidd is designed to translate artificial intelligence into measurable results by integrating directly into existing customer service operations. Each deployment is configured to align with a brand’s unique business operations and goals, ensuring AI delivers practical impact, not abstract potential. With Laivly, AI becomes an everyday driver of data, consistency, and customer satisfaction.Laivly is a privately held company based in Winnipeg, Canada. Follow Laivly on LinkedIn, Facebook, Threads and Instagram, or learn more at https://www.laivly.com

