‘Your Guide to SABCS’ — A Virtual Roadmap to the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

Your Guide to SABCS Partners

Joint Initiative by the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, and Cancer Fashionista Foundation.

This program aims to remove barriers of technical language and in-person attendance, allowing a broader audience to access breakthroughs, trial updates, and implications for patients and caregivers.” — Arlene Brothers

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three leading breast cancer organizations have joined forces to launch “Your Guide to SABCS” (yourguidetosabcs.org), an online, virtual-guide program designed to help patients, advocates, caregivers, and community stakeholders engage with and benefit from the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), the world’s largest gathering of breast cancer researchers, clinicians, and advocates.

About the Program

Hosted by the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (TNBC Foundation), TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance (TOUCH BBCA), and the Cancer Fashionista Foundation (CFF), this initiative offers:

• “Updates from SABCS” — Daily summaries in plain language of key sessions and research findings as our team attends SABCS in real time.

• “SABCS TV” — Video interviews and panel discussions with leading doctors and researchers, offering accessible explanations of emerging science and treatment advances.

• “On the Ground at SABCS” — Behind-the-scenes coverage of the symposium floor, poster sessions, and networking venues, so participants who cannot attend in person can still experience the event virtually.

• Interactive Q&A — Participants may submit questions in advance for the on-site team to ask researchers and clinicians.

• “The Doctor Is In”—Live broadcast from SABCS on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 5pmCT/6pmET showcasing the advances in TNBC science.

“By combining expert coverage with patient and community-friendly commentary, this program aims to remove barriers of technical language and in-person attendance, allowing a broader audience to access breakthroughs, trial updates, and practical implications for patients and caregivers,” says Arlene Brothers, Executive Director of the TNBC Foundation.

SABCS is not just an academic meeting; it’s where the latest translational, clinical, and basic science in breast cancer converge, and where advocacy and patient voices are increasingly represented.

According to Melissa Berry, CEO of the Cancer Fashionista Foundation, “Our unique programming brings this important information and these stellar doctors and scientists into the homes of those who cannot attend. We want patients to feel like they are in the room with us.”

For people living with breast cancer, particularly those diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer or belonging to historically unsupported populations, having a curated, community-focused guide to the symposium is critically important.

“We must arm our patients with the most up-to-date science. Triple negative breast cancer impacts Black women at nearly 3 times the rate of white women. 40% of TNBC patients are under the age of 40, and approximately one-third of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer die before receiving a second line of treatment, says Ricki Fairley, CEO and Co-Founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance.

Patients, survivors, caregivers, advocates, community organizations, and healthcare professionals are invited to visit yourguidetosabcs.org. Together, we will bring SABCS insights directly to you — empowering communities to access the latest science, engage with patient-friendly explanations, and connect with a collective voice for breast cancer equity.

“Your Guide to SABCS” is generously sponsored by AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Gilead, Lilly, and Pfizer.

About the Partners

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (TNBC Foundation) — Championing research, education, and support for people impacted by triple negative breast cancer.

TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance (TOUCH BBCA) — Dedicated to eliminating disparities and improving outcomes for Black women and other women of color in breast cancer care.

Cancer Fashionista Foundation (CFF) — Using lifestyle, community, and empowerment to raise awareness and resources for breast cancer research and survivors.

About SABCS

The San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS) is an annual global conference held every December in San Antonio, Texas. It brings together physicians, researchers, industry experts, patient advocates, and allied healthcare professionals from more than 100 countries to share cutting-edge research, clinical trials, and translational science. (sabcs.org) Founded in 1978, SABCS has evolved from a regional meeting to the largest breast-cancer-dedicated research conference in the world, with over 10,000 registrants from 102 countries expected in 2025. This year’s meeting takes place December 9–12, 2025, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

### End

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.