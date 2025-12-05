Submit Release
Selah Stahrsen to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selah Stahrsen, a feminine-alignment mentor and founder of the Divine Design Movement, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on restoring feminine radiance, healing relational patterns, and rebuilding inner alignment that leads to healthier love and leadership.

Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.

This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Stahrsen explores how reconnecting with feminine identity can transform relationships, reduce burnout, and shift women out of survival mode.

She breaks down how softening the nervous system and releasing masculine overdrive can open the door to deeper peace, protection, and partnership.

Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of how to live, love, and lead as the woman they were designed to be.

“Women aren’t just looking for more strength—they’re looking for restoration, radiance, and a way back to themselves,” said Stahrsen.

Selah’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/selah-stahrsen.

Selah Stahrsen
Women In Power
