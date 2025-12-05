Influential Women: Celeste Arleen Roseberry-McKibbin—Advancing Literacy, Speech, and Equity for Children Worldwide

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Students, Shaping Future SLPs, and Championing Educational EquityDr. Celeste Arleen Roseberry-McKibbin is a distinguished Professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at California State University, Sacramento, and a practicing speech-language pathologist serving students from preschool through high school. With a Ph.D. in Speech-Language Pathology from Northwestern University, her research and clinical work focus on language development in children from underserved backgrounds, particularly those living in poverty or learning English as an additional language. Known for her expertise in culturally responsive assessment and intervention, Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin has become a sought-after presenter at both national and international workshops and is the sole or coauthor of 18 books that provide valuable guidance for educators, clinicians, and families.A passionate advocate for literacy and equity, Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin founded the Love, Talk, Read children’s book drive, which has donated more than 370,000 books to children in need across the United States and more than 70 countries worldwide. She has also contributed to Literacy Gifts for Ghana since January 2022, donating over 4,000 children’s books to support literacy in underserved communities. Her dedication to community outreach extends further to events such as the Sacramento Run to Feed the Hungry 10K (2019, 2020, 2021, 2025); Get on the Bus, assisting families of Folsom prisoners through Divine Savior Catholic Church (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018); and the Winter Sanctuary outreach for individuals experiencing homelessness at Celtic Cross Presbyterian Church (2017, 2018, 2022, 2024, 2025). Through these initiatives, Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to serving children, families, and communities, emphasizing the transformative power of education and literacy.Recently, Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin delivered her first TEDx Talk, titled “Is ignoring our children for our devices causing language delay?” which explores the alarming rise in communication delays among young children and the long-term consequences of digital distractions during early childhood. The talk is set to be released soon and reflects her enduring commitment to social justice and educational equity—values rooted in her formative years growing up in the Philippines from ages six to seventeen. Living with her missionary parents, she witnessed firsthand the importance of education and the profound impact of poverty on future generations, shaping her lifelong dedication to improving outcomes for children.Building on the momentum of her first TEDx talk, Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin is now auditioning for a second TEDx presentation titled “Our Success Story: How a Farting Dog Helped My Neurodivergent Son Graduate from Oxford.” If selected, she will deliver the talk on April 25, 2026. This deeply personal and inspiring narrative highlights the intersection of humor, resilience, and neurodiversity in her own family’s journey. To her knowledge, she will be only the third speech-language pathologist in TEDx history to take the stage—an honor that reflects her dedication to elevating the voices of caregivers, children, and professionals within her field. In California—where 1 in 22 children is born autistic—her work continues to shine a light on the urgent need for early intervention, advocacy, and compassionate support for families.Her professional memberships include the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the California Speech and Hearing Association, the World Literacy Foundation, the San Juan Teachers Association, and the American Association of University Women. Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin has received numerous accolades for her contributions, including recognition from Outstanding Young Women of America, Who’s Who Among Human Services Professionals, and Who’s Who of American Women. She has also been honored with the Honors of the Association by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (2020), Most Valuable Partner by the San Juan Unified School District (2022–2025), and the John C. Livingston Faculty Lecture Award at Sacramento State University (2020), among many others.Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin attributes her success to her faith in God, the love of her parents, and her early experiences in the Philippines. Inspired by the belief that “language is power,” she has dedicated her career to global literacy, striving to ensure that every child has the opportunity to become a reader. Her advice to young women entering her field is simple yet profound: follow your passion, no matter how challenging the path, and never give up. Her own journey reflects this determination, as she persisted through approximately 270 rejections before delivering her first TEDx Talk.Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin is deeply aware of the pressing challenges and opportunities facing speech-language pathologists today. A severe shortage of SLPs, particularly those who are multicultural and multilingual, combined with a profession that is 92% women and only 8% men, underscores the urgent need for greater diversity and inclusion. In public schools, where she works part-time alongside her university role, these challenges are intensified. At Grand Oaks Elementary, she serves a student body of 350 children, a significant increase from pre-COVID numbers, when only 50–55 children required speech therapy. Currently, 100 children qualify for services, with increasingly severe speech and language delays placing extraordinary demands on available resources. Additionally, California sees one in 26 children born with Autism Spectrum Disorder, creating a critical need for comprehensive services that are often stretched thin.Despite these pressures, Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin approaches her work with unwavering dedication to her values. Faith and family guide her professional and personal life, while maintaining her own health and vitality is equally important. She walks over five miles daily, complements her routine with swimming or weightlifting, and seeks to live in a constant state of joy and gratitude. Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin instills a growth mindset and passion for the field in her university students and is devoted to helping children build self-esteem, speech, and language skills. She prioritizes making her family, friends, and students feel seen, valued, and appreciated, and is a devoted mentor who opens doors for the next generation of SLPs, preparing them to be inspired and empowered professionals.Outside of her professional commitments, Dr. Roseberry-McKibbin cherishes time with her family. She is the proud mother of her son Mark, a writer, and shares a close bond with her husband, Mike, to whom she has been married for 35 years and together for 37. She enjoys singing and playing the piano, blending her love of music with her passion for education.Through her academic work, public speaking, and online presence on Instagram (@dr.celesteroseberry) and TikTok (@celesteroseberry), Dr. Celeste Arlene Roseberry-McKibbin continues to empower caregivers, educators, and clinicians worldwide, supporting children’s speech, language, and literacy development and inspiring a new generation of learners and leaders.Learn More about Celeste Arlene Roseberry-McKibbin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/celeste-roseberry , through her profile on California State University, Sacramento, https://www.csus.edu/faculty/r/celeste/ or through her website, https://webpages.csus.edu/celeste/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

