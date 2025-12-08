Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market CAGR to be at 8.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $668.02 Billion Revenue by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market?
The market size of the physical, engineering, and life sciences sector has seen robust growth lately. It is set to expand from $446.53 billion in 2024 to $479.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The substantial growth witnessed in the historic period can be credited to medical breakthroughs and advancements in health, advancements in mathematical and theoretical sectors, growing environmental consciousness, initiatives towards space exploration and discovery, and public health endeavors.

The market for physical, engineering, and life sciences is predicted to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to $668.02 billion by the year 2029 with an 8.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth within the forecasted period can be linked to the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, development of sustainable engineering & solutions, advancements in digital health & telemedicine, growth of smart infrastructure & cities, and the introduction of customized engineering solutions. Some of the key trends spotted within the forecast period are the integration of nanotechnology, the rise of bioinformatics and data analysis, enhanced focus on sustainability and environmental impact, developments in immunotherapy and biopharmaceuticals, as well as the onset of industry 4.0 and automation.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market?
The life science industry is undergoing a significant shift, greatly influenced by digital transformation, leading to a powerful redesign of the sector. Tech giants like Microsoft, Cisco., IBM, Amazon, and Google play pivotal roles in the initiation and momentum of this digital revolution in life sciences. The potential of mobile computing in enhancing digitization of health jointly with drug treatment and as independent treatments is outstanding. Digital transformation aids individuals in making more informed decisions on managing their current businesses and forecasting future opportunities. This surge in digital transformation fuels expansion in the physical, engineering, and life sciences market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market?
Major players in the Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences include:
• IQVIA Holdings Inc
• Battelle Memorial Institute
• Syneos Health Holdings Inc
• PRA Health Sciences Inc
• Charles River Laboratories International Inc
• PAREXEL International Corporation
• Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
• Medpace Holdings Inc
• Albany Molecular Research Inc
• Hitachi High Technologies America Inc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market?
The worldwide acceptance and uptake of the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to fuel the expansion of the physical, engineering, and life sciences market. IoT, an interconnected network of devices that facilitate the transmission of data across diverse networks, is driving ongoing progress in real-time data analysis, product designing, and development - leading to rapid business growth. Engineering service providers are progressively integrating industrial IoT into their production processes for better optimization, thereby improving energy efficiency, resource distribution, and asset handling. For instance, Ericsson, a Swedish network and telecommunications firm, stated in November 2022 that the tally of IoT-connected devices is slated to rise to 34.7 billion by 2028, a significant increase from 13.2 billion in 2022. As such, the global acceptance and increasing uptake of IoT is set to boost the expansion of the physical, engineering, and life sciences market in the future.

What Segments Are Covered In The Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Report?
The physical, engineering, and life sciences market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Physical And Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences Services
2) By Entities: Organizations, Sole Traders, Partnerships
3) By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

Subsegments:
1) By Physical And Engineering Sciences: Aerospace Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, Geotechnical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Robotics And Automation
2) By Life Sciences Services: Clinical Research Services, Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services, Laboratory Services, Biotech And Pharmaceutical Services, Medical Device Services, Regulatory Affairs Services, Drug Discovery Services, Clinical Trials Management, Bioinformatics Services, Molecular Diagnostics Services


Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market?
In 2024, North America was the frontrunner in the market for physical, engineering, and life sciences. Following closely was Western Europe, holding the position as the second-largest region in the same market. The report on the physical, engineering, and life sciences market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies.

The Business Research Company

