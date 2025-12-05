Who makes your community shine? Nominate them for an SA Volunteering award

Release date: 05/12/25

Today, International Volunteer Day, South Australians are encouraged to recognise the everyday heroes who strengthen our communities, with nominations now open for the 2026 South Australian Volunteer Awards.

Volunteers lift our communities – from crisis response to neighbourhood support – and these awards honour their generosity and talent, which often goes unrecognised.

People can nominate themselves or another group or individual they know in the following categories:

The Joy Noble Medal - South Australia’s highest distinction for an individual volunteer.

- South Australia’s highest distinction for an individual volunteer. ‘The Andamooka’ Community Project Award - Recognising a community or group volunteer project of significant community benefit.

- Recognising a community or group volunteer project of significant community benefit. The Young Volunteer Award – Honouring an impressive young volunteer aged 12 to 25.

– Honouring an impressive young volunteer aged 12 to 25. The Excellence in Volunteer Management Award - Honouring a volunteer manager for their outstanding contribution to the profession.

- Honouring a volunteer manager for their outstanding contribution to the profession. The Premier’s Award for Corporate Social Responsibility – Recognising the community contribution of a South Australian for-profit business.

Winners of the 2025 awards included a suicide prevention advocate, a champion of reconciliation and social justice, an SA-based global education platform for isolated students, and volunteers from the much-loved Chihuly in the Botanic Gardens.

The 2026 South Australian Volunteer Awards will be held at Government House for the first time, coinciding with National Volunteer Week, which runs from 18 to 24 May 2026.

South Australia has more than 950,000 volunteers who contribute an estimated 223 million hours each year, equivalent to $36 billion in social and economic value.

Help to recognise the local heroes in our community by nominating an exceptional volunteer or group for the South Australian Volunteer Awards. Self-nominations are also welcome.

Nominations close Monday 26 January at 5pm.The awards are presented by Volunteering SA&NT and supported by the South Australian Department of Human Services.

For more information, visit: https://vsant.org.au/savolunteerawards/

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

As we launch this year’s nominations on International Volunteers Day, it’s the perfect time to recognise the people who quietly give their time and passion to strengthen South Australia.

Despite the challenges of recent years, our state’s volunteer community continues to lead with heart, resilience and generosity. From supporting disaster recovery to checking in on neighbours, or coaching local teams, their willingness to step up is something we can all be proud of.

We look forward to receiving another round of exceptional nominations that showcase the very best of South Australia and celebrating their accomplishments at Government House.

Attributable to Volunteering SA&NT Chief Executive Hamilton Calder

The South Australian Volunteer Awards continue to honour those whose dedication and compassion make a real and lasting difference across our state.

Each year we are inspired by the stories of people who quietly transform their communities through service.

With the valued support of the department, we’re proud to once again host this important celebration of service.

Attributable to Danica Gates, 2025 Joy Noble Medal winner

People often think volunteering means joining a big group where everyone connects and agrees – but that’s not always the case.

Volunteering isn’t only about being part of a group. If you’re passionate about something or want to create change, there are many ways to strengthen your community on your own.

Connecting with others isn’t possible for everyone – and that’s okay. There are still meaningful ways to contribute.