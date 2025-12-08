Salt Lake City Medical Assistant Brings Accelerated Medical Assistant Pathway to Cottonwood Heights this Winter

Salt Lake City MAs Game Day

Students split time between focused classroom instruction and immersive labs, then apply skills in a clinical externship.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The model prioritizes speed-to-skill and lower out-of-pocket costs compared with traditional programs. Students split time between focused classroom instruction and immersive labs, then apply skills in a clinical externship. The curriculum spans patient care, clinical procedures, and front-office essentials like scheduling and EHRs.Salt Lake City Medical Assistant School will open in winter, bringing a 18-week medical assistant program to Salt Lake City, with a mix of classroom and hands-on clinical training. Learners can translate training into meaningful roles serving patients. Evening and weekend options help working adults reskill without pausing their life.The program expands the local pipeline of medical assistant talent to meet employer needs.The campus will be located at 1275 East Fort Union Blvd #201 Cottonwood Heights, UT.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Cottonwood Heights,” said Kendra Bradshaw, Salt Lake City Medical Assistant School Program Manager.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to Salt Lake City, and by offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege Learn more at the School’s website . Limited seats are available.About Salt Lake City Medical Assistant SchoolSalt Lake City Medical Assistant School provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students complete their training in approximately 18 weeks and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants. The school is located at 1275 East Fort Union Blvd #201 Cottonwood Heights, UT.About Game Day Men's Health Gameday Men’s Health in Cottonwood Heights is a UT for expert testosterone therapy, ED treatment, weight loss support, and vitamin injections. They make up what other men’s clinics lack and then take it one step further. They get your testosterone levels back to what they should be, so you can live your passionate, purposeful life.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.