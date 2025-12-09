Pruritus Therapeutics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pruritus Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $15.7 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pruritus Therapeutics Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the pruritus therapeutics market size has been experiencing a steady rise. The market value is expected to climb from $11.89 billion in 2024 to reach $12.38 billion by 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The surge in this market during the historical period is a result of several factors: an increase in pruritus incidence, assorted causations and conditions, a growing aging population, and a concentrated emphasis on patient's quality of life.

Anticipations are high for robust expansion in the pruritus therapeutics market in the upcoming years. It's projected that the market will amplify to ""$15.7 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 6.1%. Reasons for this anticipated growth during the forecast period include the enlargement of understanding about pruritus pathophysiology, innovative introductions in drug formations and delivery, a strong emphasis on personalized medicine, an escalation in dermatological research and development activities, and a marked rise in awareness and diagnosis. Also contributing is the growing popularity of botanical and herbal remedies. Future trends within the forecast period comprise the development of specific itch-receptor agonists and antagonists, an increased focus on personalized therapeutic strategies in the market, the incorporation of technological innovations in itch-monitoring and management, and the fostering of research collaborations across disciplines.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pruritus Therapeutics Market?

The pruritus therapeutics market is expected to witness substantial growth as a result of an increase in the occurrence of dermatological diseases. This includes disorders that affect the skin, hair, nail, and mucous membranes like acne, eczema, skin cancer, and fungal infections. Pruritus treatments, typically chosen based on the root cause of the itchiness, include topical treatments, emollients and moisturizers, immunosuppressant medications, and anti-itch medications. As per statistics from the American Cancer Society, a non-profit U.S.-based organization focused on cancer elimination, there will be 108,270 reported cases of skin cancer in January 2024, marking a 3.2% rise from the 104,930 cases reported in 2023. As such, the surge in dermatological disease incidents is accelerating the growth of the pruritus therapeutics market.

Which Players Dominate The Pruritus Therapeutics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Pruritus Therapeutics include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Galderma Laboratories LP

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pruritus Therapeutics Market?

Leading corporations in the pruritus therapeutics industry are concentrating their efforts on crafting targeted therapies for rare disorders and specific groups of patients. Their focus includes the non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor, which is a form of precision medicine addressing yet-to-be met medical requirements. The non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor is a medication specifically aimed at obstructing bile acid absorption in the bowel while avoiding noteworthy impact on systemic circulation, thereby reducing a probability of severe adverse reactions. For instance, in June 2023, the France-based pharmaceutical company Ipsen received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federal institution falling under the Department of Health and Human Services, for Bylvay (odevixibat). This medication treats cholestatic pruritus in patients 12 months and older who suffer from Alagille syndrome (ALGS). Bylvay, an everyday non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), has negligible systemic contact and is the inaugural medication approved for cholestatic pruritus resulting from progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in the United States. Prior to this, it was sanctioned for PFIC therapy in Europe and is currently accessible via prescription for appropriate ALGS patients.

Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pruritus therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressants, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

3) By Disease Type: Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Cutaneous T-Cell, Other Disease Types

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Corticosteroids: Topical Corticosteroids, Systemic Corticosteroids

2) By Antihistamines: First-Generation Antihistamines, Second-Generation Antihistamines

3) By Local Anesthetics: Topical Local Anesthetics

4) By Counterirritants: Menthol-Based Products, Camphor-Based Products

5) By Immunosuppressants: Topical Immunosuppressants, Systemic Immunosuppressants

6) By Calcineurin Inhibitors: Tacrolimus Ointment, Pimecrolimus Cream

7) By Other Products: Moisturizers And Emollients, Antipruritic Herbal Remedies, Combination Therapies

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Pruritus Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the pruritus therapeutics market. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report on the pruritus therapeutics market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

