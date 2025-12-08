Aventur Raises Growth Capital from Dutch Family Office to Scale AI-Powered Financial Wellbeing Platform

Aventur's Founders Thomas Young (left) and Stacey Body

Aventur raises Dutch growth funding to fast-track its AI financial wellbeing platform, strengthen its team and scale partnerships ahead of its 2026 launch.

We’re building a platform that integrates human expertise and AI to help people gain clarity, confidence and control of their financial futures in a simple and intelligent way.” — Stacey Body

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventur, the UK-based financial wellbeing fintech, has secured strategic growth funding from a Dutch family office to accelerate the development and rollout of its AI-powered financial wellbeing platform.

The investment gives Aventur a 10% equity stake in the business and fresh capital to drive its roadmap ahead of its 2026 launch. It will also fuel expanded collaborations with financial advisers, wealth managers, and institutions.

Aventur operates at the intersection of AI, financial wellbeing and regulated advice. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with human insight to help individuals gain a clearer understanding of their finances, improve long-term planning and make more confident decisions.

For advice firms and institutions, Aventur aims to provide an engaging, scalable way to serve a broader client base and address the growing financial advice gap.

The new capital will be used to:

• Fast-track product development and data capabilities

• Strengthen the team and operational infrastructure ahead of launch

• Support pilots and partnerships with advice firms and institutional partners

Co-founder and CEO, Stacey Body, said the investment marks “a significant milestone” for the company: “We’re building a platform that integrates human expertise and AI to help people gain clarity, confidence and control of their financial futures in a simple and intelligent way. This funding enables us to accelerate product development, strengthen our team and bring our solution to market at scale.”

Co-founder and COO, Tom Young, added: "Recent market research indicates that over half of UK adults are now using AI tools to manage their money. The demand for intelligent, trusted solutions is growing rapidly - particularly where technology can support, rather than replace, human advice. Aventur is well positioned to meet this shift for both consumers and institutional partners.”

The funding round, led internally by Non-Executive Director for Strategy & Growth, Sonja Lang, commented: “There is a structural opportunity to use AI to extend the reach of high-quality financial guidance, while keeping humans firmly in the loop. This investment from a Dutch family office is a strong vote of confidence in Aventur’s strategy and in our role within the evolving financial advice ecosystem.”

The Dutch family office has an established track record in technology-led investments and experience supporting fintech and wealthtech businesses through their early growth stages.

Their backing reflects growing conviction in AI-driven financial wellbeing and Aventur’s strategy to build a platform that serves both end users and the wider advice ecosystem.

Aventur’s solution combines personalised insights, gamified engagement and guided actions designed to simplify and democratise financial advice, while providing access to human expertise.

The firm is currently in a private beta phase, piloting its technology and experience, and continues to build partnerships with financial advisers and institutions seeking to modernise client engagement and support long-term financial wellbeing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.