The Business Research Company

Coding Bootcamp Market Size Worth $7.26 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $7.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "How Much Is The Coding Bootcamp Market Worth?

In recent times, the coding bootcamp market has experienced a swift expansion. Its size is projected to surge from $3.58 billion in 2024 to $4.13 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Factors, such as the booming tech industry, growing demand for developers, swift digital modernization, the escalating need for full-stack developers, and increased access to learning resources, have contributed to the substantial growth in the historical period.

The market size of coding bootcamps is projected to experience an accelerated expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $7.26 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. This growth during the estimated period is believed to come from the increased demand in less developed countries, rise in gig economy, popularity of freelance work, an upsurge in adaptive learning, and a growing need for cybersecurity training. Key trends for this period are expected to be the integration of soft skills in coding bootcamps, the adoption of virtual reality to boost learning, forward steps in decentralized learning platforms, the emergence of the pay-per-skill model, and collaborations with enterprises for employee skill enhancement.

Download a free sample of the coding bootcamp market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21421&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Coding Bootcamp Market?

The anticipated boom in the demand for proficient coders is predicted to accelerate the coding bootcamp market's expansion. Such experts bring a valuable skill set, including writing, testing, and optimizing code in diverse programming languages, which aids in building efficient software, systems, and applications. This increasing demand stems from factors such as the advent of new technologies, digital transition, automation, cybersecurity requirements, and the proliferation of remote work and global tech ecosystems. Coding bootcamps play a crucial role in fulfilling this escalating need by providing intense, industry-relevant training that imparts practical coding knowledge, thus addressing significant talent shortfalls in the tech field. For instance, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a government agency in the US, presented data in August 2024 that predicts a growth rate of 17% for employment of software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers from 2023 to 2033, a rate considerably above the average for all jobs. As a result, the flourishing demand for proficient coders is fueling the growth of the coding bootcamp market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Coding Bootcamp Market?

Major players in the Coding Bootcamp include:

• Simplilearn Solutions

• Le Wagon Inc.

• CareerFoundry GmbH

• Great Learning Education Services Private Limited

• Galvanize

• Flatiron School

• HyperionDev

• App Academy

• Tech Elevator

• Turing School of Software and Design

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Coding Bootcamp Market?

Top enterprises in the coding bootcamp market are honing their focus on innovative technologies like artificial intelligence bootcamps to optimize learning experiences, offer tailor-made education, and fulfill the surging demand for AI and machine learning proficiency. An AI bootcamp is a rigorous, condensed training course intended to furnish participants with applicable knowledge in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, using hands-on projects and an industry-oriented curriculum. For instance, in September 2023, Springboard, an online educational platform based in the US, introduced a machine learning engineering and AI bootcamp for its university affiliates. This includes versatile online learning, active projects, individualized mentorship, career guidance, and a job assurance, guaranteeing students acquire pertinent AI and machine learning capabilities for sought-after tech positions. The bootcamp incorporates AI content and explores in-depth subjects such as large language models and generative AI. Students also become adept at popular frameworks and tools like TensorFlow, Scikit-Learn, and AWS.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Coding Bootcamp Market Share?

The coding bootcamp market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Course Type: Full Stack Development, Data Science, Web Development, Mobile Development

2) By Learning Platform: Offline, Online, Hybrid

3) By Target Audience: Beginners, Career Changers, Professionals

4) By End User: Individual Learners, Institutional Learners

Subsegments:

1) By Full Stack Development: Front-End Development, Back-End Development, DevOps and Cloud Computing, Database Management

2) By Data Science: Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analysis and Visualization, Big Data

3) By Web Development: Front-End Development, Back-End Development, Full Stack Web Development, UI/UX Design

4) By Mobile Development: iOS Development, Android Development, Cross-Platform Development, Mobile App Design

View the full coding bootcamp market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coding-bootcamp-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Coding Bootcamp Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for coding bootcamps. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The market report for coding bootcamps includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Low Code Development Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-code-development-platform-global-market-report

2D Barcode Reader Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/2d-barcode-reader-market

Video Encoders Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-encoders-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.