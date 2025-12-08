Veterinary Education Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Forecast For The Veterinary Education Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, there has been robust growth recorded in the veterinary education market size. It is projected to elevate from $2.89 billion in 2024 to $3.1 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This substantial increase during the earlier period is linked to factors such as a rise in pet ownership and the need for companion animal healthcare, heightened consciousness about animal wellbeing, the burgeoning growth of veterinary establishments and clinics, intensified investment in veterinary exploration and education, and boosted financial support and grants for veterinary schemes.

The market size for veterinary education is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $4.02 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to various factors including rising pet ownership, increased need for companion animal care, enhanced awareness about animal health and welfare, expansion of veterinary clinics and practices, increased investment in veterinary research and areas of education, as well as improved funding and grants offered for veterinary programs. During the forecast period, prominent trends include a heightened demand for specialized services in veterinary sector, growth in expenditures related to animal health, broadening of online and distance learning platforms, heightened focus on public veterinary health and zoonotic diseases, and increased incorporation of AI and data analytics in veterinary education.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Veterinary Education Market?

The surge in demand for pet care services is set to foster the expansion of the veterinary education market. These services comprise a wide array of pet treatments and maintenance activities such as bathing, brushing, trimming, and nail clipping, all of which aim to support pets' health, cleanliness, and looks. Factors like increasing pet adoption, growing focus on pet health and wellness and surging consciousness about pets' aesthetics and hygiene are fueling the demand for animal grooming services. By equipping professionals with sophisticated knowledge and abilities, veterinary education can fortify pet care services. This allows professionals to comprehend pet health at a deeper level, spot health complications related to grooming, and ensure the overall vitality of animals. For instance, as stated by the American Pet Products Association, a non-profit industry association based in the US, spending on pet grooming, dog walking, and boarding escalated to $12.3 billion in 2023, up from $11.4 billion in 2022. Thus, the escalating demand for animal grooming services is bolstering the growth of the veterinary education market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Education Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Education include:

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences

• The University of Edinburgh - Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies

• University of Kansas College of Veterinary Medicine

• Banfield Pet Hospital LLC

• MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets

• The University of Sydney - Faculty of Veterinary Science

• St. George's University School of Veterinary Medicine

• University of California Davis - School of Veterinary Medicine

• Patterson Veterinary University.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Veterinary Education Sector?

Major veterinary education market players are intent on establishing new academies like the Veterinary Educators Academy to broaden their training capabilities and improve the proficiency of veterinary professionals. The Veterinary Educators Academy is a professional advancement program that aims to boost the teaching capabilities of veterinary faculties, advocate for impactful education strategies, and introduce innovative teaching techniques to magnify veterinary educational success. For example, Cornell University, a research institution based in the US, unveiled the Cornell Veterinary Educators Academy (CVEA) in June 2022, which is targeted at advancing veterinary education via professional growth opportunities for educators. The academy offers a Fellows program, tailored to form a professional community for faculty members with shared objectives and interests in veterinary education.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Veterinary Education Market Segments

The veterinary education market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Specialty: Veterinary Surgery, Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Nursing, Animal Grooming, Other Specialties

2) By Course: Graduate Courses, Post-Graduate Courses, Standalone Courses

3) By Delivery Mode: Classroom-Based Courses, E-Learning

4) By Institution: Public, Private

5) By End Customer: New Students, Veterinarians

Subsegments:

1) Veterinary Surgery: Soft Tissue Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Emergency And Critical Care Surgery, Surgical Oncology, Minimally Invasive Surgery

2) Veterinary Medicine: Internal Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Emergency Medicine, Exotic Animal Medicine, Preventive Care And Public Health

3) Veterinary Nursing: Veterinary Technician Training, Veterinary Assistant Programs, Specialty Certifications, Continuing Education For Veterinary Nurses

4) Animal Grooming: Basic Grooming Techniques, Advanced Grooming Techniques, Canine And Feline Grooming, Grooming Business Management, Certification Programs

5) Other Specialties: Animal Behavior And Training, Veterinary Pathology, Animal Nutrition, Wildlife And Conservation Medicine, Equine Studies

Which Regions Are Dominating The Veterinary Education Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the veterinary education market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report on the veterinary education market includes an analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

