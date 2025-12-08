Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service Market Projected to Reach $81.71 Billion with 8.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service Market Through 2025?

The market size of the human resource (hr) outsourcing and consultancy services has seen significant growth recently. The market, expected to grow from $53.8 billion in 2024 to $58.69 billion in 2025, shows a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The historical growth in this market can be credited to factors such as the rise of globalization, the growing initiatives of digital transformation, increasing data privacy concerns, the growing application of artificial intelligence, and the rising demand for outsourcing employee onboarding.

Anticipated robust expansion is on the horizon for the human resource (hr) outsourcing and consultancy service market, with predictions pointing towards a growth to $81.71 billion in 2029, marking an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this expected surge during the forecast period include the rise of remote-working practices, an increasing influx of startups, heightened use of recruitment analytics, and a surge in digital technology adoption. Key emerging trends during this forecast period encompass technological innovations, the integration of artificial intelligence, HR management systems based on cloud technology, hybrid workforce structures, and solutions for cyber security.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service Market?

The uptick in the number of startups is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the human resource (HR) outsourcing and consulting services sector. The current growth in startups is being driven by technological advances, additional funding opportunities, and an increased craving for innovative, adaptable work environments. HR outsourcing and consulting services play a vital role in enabling startups to manage HR tasks efficiently, maintain regulatory compliance, and concentrate on critical business activities while leveraging specialized expertise and resources. For instance, RSM UK, a UK-based auditing and accounting firm, noted in a report published in February 2024 that the UK experienced a significant boost of 22% in the formation of new technology companies in 2023, hitting a record high of 51,017. This rise, from 41,972 the previous year, highlights the durability of the UK's tech sector. Consequently, the rise in the number of startups stimulates the growth of the human resource (HR) outsourcing and consulting service market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service Market?

Major players in the Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service include:

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Randstad N.V.

• Adecco Group AG

• ManpowerGroup Inc.

• Infosys Limited

• Automatic Data Processing Inc.

• Aon Hewitt

• Wipro Limited

• Robert Half International Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service Market In The Future?

Major businesses involved in the human resource (HR) outsourcing and consultancy service sector are innovating technologically advanced solutions such as comprehensive payroll services, to enable accurate and timely salary payments to employees. The broad spectrum of comprehensive payroll services includes payroll computation, tax estimations, compliance with standards, and administering benefits. This ensures proper and prompt salary payment to the workforce. For example, in March 2024, ADI Langue, an IT outsourcing and recruitment firm based in Singapore, kick-started its payroll outsourcing services. These services are recognized for offering adaptable solutions designed to meet varying business requirements, scalability to facilitate organizational expansion, and the implementation of cutting-edge technology for precise and effective payroll administration. Adherence to norms, data security, and safeguarding of confidential data is prioritized. Clients also receive specialized assistance from a team dedicated to solving issues and enriching the overall payroll management experience.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service Market

The human resource (hr) outsourcing and consultancy service market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Payroll Outsourcing, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Benefits Administration Outsourcing, Others Types

2) By Application: Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Medium Enterprise

3) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods

Subsegments:

1) By Payroll Outsourcing: Full Payroll Processing Services, Payroll Tax Compliance Services, Payroll Reporting And Analytics

2) By Recruitment Process Outsourcing: End-To-End Recruitment Services, Talent Sourcing And Screening, Onboarding Services

3) By Benefits Administration Outsourcing: Employee Benefits Enrollment Services, Health And Wellness Program Management, Retirement Plan Administration

4) By Other Types: Training And Development Outsourcing, HR Compliance And Regulatory Services, Performance Management Services, Employee Relations And Engagement Services

Global Human Resource (HR) Outsourcing And Consultancy Service Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the market for human resource (HR) outsourcing and consultancy service. Its growth projection status is mentioned in the report. Areas analyzed within the report concerning the market for HR outsourcing and consultancy service include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

