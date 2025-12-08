School Management Software Market to Grow at 17% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The School Management Software Market Size And Growth?

The size of the market for school management software has seen substantial growth lately. The estimate indicates an expansion from $17.09 billion in 2024 to reach $20.18 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The significant growth over this period is due to factors like digital transformation in administrative operations, growing complexity in educational organizations, the surge in requirement for data-oriented decision making, competitive market conditions, and the need for customized learning.

The market size for school management software is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years. It is set to expand to $37.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The predicted growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as the move towards personalized education, the rise in online and mixed teaching methods, improved parental and community involvement, the need for cloud-based alternatives, and a strong emphasis on fairness and inclusivity. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass cloud-based solutions, mobile compatibility, data analysis, AI incorporation, security measures for cyber threats, and the use of blockchain technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For School Management Software Market?

The surge in online learning is anticipated to drive the expansion of the school management software market. Online education, which involves the provision of educational material and teaching via the internet, is gaining traction due to its accessibility, flexibility, affordability, and advancements in technology. It also successfully caters to the shifting needs of learners and institutions. School management software simplifies administrative operations, enhances communication, and offers robust tools for managing students, courses, and evaluations in online learning, improving effectiveness and efficiency. For example, in January 2024, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, indicated that in 2023, 30% of EU internet users between the ages of 16 and 74 had enrolled in an online course or used online study materials in the previous three months. This indicates a 2% rise from 2022 when the figure stood at 28%. Consequently, the escalating popularity of online learning is fuelling the growth of the school management software market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The School Management Software Market?

Major players in the School Management Software include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Adobe Inc.

• Pearson PLC

• Follett Corporation

• Tyler Technologies Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of School Management Software Market?

Leading firms in the school management software market are striving to create cutting-edge tools such as cloud-based school management software, aiming to improve accessibility and enable smooth interaction among all involved parties. Cloud-based school management software is engineered to simplify administrative work, encourage smooth communication, and boost efficiency within academic bodies. For example, in February 2023, Techdost, a startup from India specializing in software development, launched Vedmarg. This is a cloud-based school management system intended to assist complicated administrative tasks within educational organizations. The software is equipped with many modules, including fee management, attendance, online exams, quizzes, among others, optimized to boost schools' and universities' workflow. Vedmarg is designed to enhance productivity, minimize mistakes, economize on time and money, all while delivering a streamlined educational experience for students, educators, and guardians alike.

How Is The School Management Software Market Segmented?

The school management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Functionality: Student Information Management, Administration Management, Financial Management, Library Management, Attendance Management, Examination Management, Timetable Management, Communication Management, HR And Payroll Management,

2) By Operating System: Windows, iOS (iPhone Operating System), Android

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By Application: Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Higher Education Institutions, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Student Information Management: Student Profiles And Records, Enrollment And Registration Management

2) By Administration Management: School Scheduling And Workflow, Policy And Compliance Management

3) By Financial Management: Fee Collection And Billing, Budgeting And Accounting

4) By Library Management: Cataloging And Circulation, Digital Library Resources Management

5) By Attendance Management: Student Attendance Tracking, Teacher And Staff Attendance

6) By Examination Management: Exam Scheduling And Results, Grading And Report Cards

7) By Timetable Management: Class Scheduling And Room Allocation, Teacher Timetable Management

8) By Communication Management: Parent-Teacher Communication, Internal Messaging And Notifications

9) By HR And Payroll Management: Staff Payroll Processing, Recruitment And Employee Records

Which Is The Dominating Region For The School Management Software Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in school management software and it's expected to continue growing. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

