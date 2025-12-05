Macao Union Medical Center successfully launches multiple assisted reproductive services in collaboration with PUMCH

MACAU, December 5 - The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) has been actively supporting the Medically-Assisted Reproductive Services Subsidy Scheme implemented by the Macao SAR Government. Since the end of February 2025, it has been providing outpatient services for infertility assessment and admission. To date, it has assessed all referred couples who meet the criteria of the services (a total of over 300 couples), with the total number of consultations exceeding 1,000. On the other hand, for patients who currently do not require in vitro fertilization (IVF), a comprehensive management approach was conducted, including female endocrine regulation, ovulation induction with medication and ultrasound monitoring of ovulation. Some couples successfully got pregnant, demonstrating initial positive outcomes.

Since July 2025, the Macao Union Medical Center has further expanded its assisted reproductive services to include intrauterine insemination (IUI). Approximately 57 procedures have been performed, with some resulting in successful pregnancies, reflecting the growing effectiveness of the services. Recently, the Macao Union Medical Center invited Professor Sun Zhengyi, a gynecology specialist from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), to provide on-site clinical guidance and technical support. With his assistance, it successfully launched in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) services, and has smoothly completed multiple key procedures, including oocyte retrieval, IVF, ICSI, embryo culture and embryo transfer (ET), marking a new milestone in its assisted reproductive technology capabilities.

In the future, the Macao Union Medical Center will continue to provide professional assisted reproductive services, further optimize procedures and upgrade equipment, with the aim of helping couples facing fertility challenges achieve parenthood and build happy families.