CE sets direction for next stage of public administration reform

MACAU, December 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, chaired recently the third meeting of the leading group on public administration reform, laying out the overall direction, objectives, and major measures for advancing the next stage of such reform.

The meeting also reviewed the initial phase undertaken over the past year by the current-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

Speaking in the meeting, Mr Sam stated the current-term Government has been prioritising the strengthening of coordination and overall planning in relation to the deepening of public administration reform. In February this year, a leadership and coordination mechanism for such reform was established. Under that mechanism, the governmental structure has been systematically streamlined, public services optimised, civil servants’ capabilities enhanced, the relevant legal framework improved, and the supervisory roles of the anti-corruption and audit bodies strengthened.

To date, mergers and reorganisations of several public departments have been implemented, and an administrative regulation of major significance – the general system for the establishment and organisational structure of public departments and entities – has been formulated and put into effect. The current-term Government’s efforts in deepening public administration reform have made a solid start, achieved tangible results in the initial phase, and received positive responses and recognition from Macao society, said the Chief Executive.

Mr Sam pointed out that the Government will continue to focus on the overarching goal of “enhancing the effectiveness of governance” as set out in the 2026 Policy Address. The Government will also further leverage the leadership and coordination mechanism on public administration reform, and continue to deepen and effectively advance reform initiatives.

The Chief Executive called on all members of the leading group on public administration reform to work in unity, follow the overall work plan, and continue, step by step, to streamline governmental structures, make management of staff more efficient, and improve the path to promotion of personnel, thereby ensuring effective policy implementation and smooth execution of operations in public departments and entities.

In addition, all departments should continue to optimise and promote e-government services, while enhancing risk-prevention capabilities in relation to information systems, he said.

Members attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Ms Leong Weng In.