Storage Area Network Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $46.34 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Storage Area Network Market Through 2025?

The market size of the storage area network has seen rapid expansion in recent times. It is predicted to increase from $25.08 billion in 2024 to a whopping $28.44 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This significant growth during the historic period is due to factors like rising regulatory requirements, declining costs of storage hardware, the necessity for high availability and performance, requirements for disaster recovery and business continuity, consolidation of data centers, and the uptake of server virtualization.

Over the coming years, the storage area network market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with its market size set to rise to $46.34 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This growth during the forecast period is primarily driven by factors such as the expansion of big data and analytics, the prevalence of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the escalation of cybersecurity threats, advancements in storage technologies, and the push for digital transformation. Some notable trends of this forecast period are the growing acceptance of hyper-converged infrastructure, the proliferation of edge computing, software-defined storage (SDS), integration of hybrid and multi-cloud, focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, and the emphasis on automation and orchestration.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Storage Area Network Market?

The escalating usage of cloud computing is anticipated to drive the expansion of the storage area network market in the future. The idea of delivering computing services over the internet, such as storage, processing power, and apps on a pay-per-use basis, is known as cloud computing. The uptake of cloud-based solutions is increasing due to their scalability, cost-efficiency, and support for remote working and digital transformation. Through providing scalable and on-demand storage resources available over the internet, cloud computing improves storage area network (SAN) capacity. In return, it optimizes storage proficiency and flexibility, and reduces infrastructure costs and management complications. For example, as per Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based intergovernmental organization, in December 2023, 45.2% of companies in the European Union availed cloud computing services, mainly for hosting email systems, storing digital files, and carrying out different operations. In comparison to 2021, purchases of cloud computing services among EU companies in 2023 saw a 4% rise. Therefore, the rising adoption of cloud computing is fueling the growth of the storage area network market.

Which Players Dominate The Storage Area Network Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Storage Area Network include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• SK hynix Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

What Are The Future Trends Of The Storage Area Network Market?

Leading corporations operating in the Storage Area Network (SAN) market are adopting innovative approaches like block storage-only appliances, to enhance storage scenarios. Block storage-only appliances are tailor-made storage options meant for offering block-level data storage within a SAN setting. For example, NetApp, an American data-oriented software organization, in May 2023, unveiled the NetApp ASA A-series. This was the inaugural block storage-only appliance directed at customers requiring simple block storage solutions. It features exclusive functionalities such as advanced data management abilities like data deduplication, thin provisioning, and snapshot technology. Moreover, it also offers effortless integration into pre-existing SAN settings and top-notch availability for vital applications.

Global Storage Area Network Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The storage area network market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Fiber Channel (FC), Fiber Channel Over Ethernet (FCoE), InfiniBand, Internet Small Computer System Interface (iSCSI) Protocol, Other Technologies

3) By Organization Size: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Government Offices, Retail And E-commerce, Energy And Utility, Aerospace And Defense, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: San Switches, Storage Controllers, Storage Devices (Disk Arrays, Tape Libraries), Host Bus Adapters (Hbas), Cables And Connectors, Storage Networking Equipment (Fibre Channel, Ethernet Adapters)

2) By Software: Storage Virtualization Software, Data Protection And Backup Software, Storage Management Software, Disaster Recovery Software, File Systems And Storage Operating Systems, Security Software For San

3) By Services: Installation And Configuration Services, Consulting And Integration Services, Managed Services (For San Monitoring And Management), Data Migration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Cloud Storage Integration Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Storage Area Network Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Storage Area Network market with a projected growth. The market report comprises regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

