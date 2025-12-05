Lagos by Mollde Equipe Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Lagos

Mollde Equipe's Lagos Dining Table Recognized for Exceptional Design and Innovation in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Mollde Equipe as a Silver winner in the Furniture Design category for their exceptional work, the Lagos dining table. This highly prestigious recognition underscores the table's outstanding design, which seamlessly blends minimalist aesthetics with functionality and innovation.The Lagos dining table's recognition in the A' Furniture Design Awards holds significant relevance for both industry professionals and consumers seeking high-quality, innovative furniture pieces. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, the design showcases the potential for furniture to enhance everyday life through a combination of style and practicality.Characterized by its clean lines and well-defined geometric shapes, the Lagos dining table stands out as a focal point in any dining room. The wooden base, featuring a textured finish reminiscent of cement, strikes a perfect balance between natural elements and modern design. The table's versatility allows for customization of the base, ranging from traditional structures to more sculptural and innovative interpretations, making it adaptable to various interior styles.This prestigious recognition from the A' Furniture Design Awards serves as a testament to Mollde Equipe's commitment to pushing boundaries and inspiring future designs within the furniture industry. The Lagos dining table's success is expected to motivate the brand's team to continue their pursuit of excellence, driving further innovation and exploration in the realm of minimalist, functional design.Lagos was designed by Victor Leite, a product designer and curator of major brands in the high-end decoration segment. Leite created several pieces of furniture throughout his time at Studio Tri Design and is currently a partner at Mollde Consultoria.Interested parties may learn more about the Lagos dining table and Mollde Equipe's award-winning design at:About Mollde EquipeVictor Leite is a product designer and curator of major brands in the high-end decoration segment. He has created several pieces of furniture throughout his time at Studio Tri Design and is currently a partner at Mollde Consultoria. Leite was also the founder of the fixed decoration show Casa Mollde + Content, a collaborative project that included the support and sponsorship of more than 40 brands in the segment. Mollde Equipe is based in Brazil.About MolldeMollde is a design studio known for innovative furniture and interior designs, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. Their work emphasizes Brazilian design, nature, and sustainability.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier furniture designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through original, functional, and emotionally impactful creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, durability, environmental sustainability, and technological integration. Receiving the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, signifying a designer's exceptional skill and creativity in the competitive field of furniture design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Furniture Design Award recognizes visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands within the furniture and interior design industries. By participating, entrants gain exposure and recognition for their exceptional design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of the furniture industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by honoring and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more, view past laureates, and participate at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.