Textile Enzyme Market In-Depth Analysis, Future Trends, Opportunities, and Historical Data Through 2030

Textile Enzyme Market Application

The global textile enzyme market continues to grow steadily, driven primarily by the rise in textile production and the significant benefits enzymes offer across textile processing stages. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $672.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% (2021–2030).

Market Drivers & Opportunities:
- Growing textile production worldwide is boosting enzyme adoption due to their efficiency, eco-friendly nature, and ability to improve fabric quality.
- Bio-polishing and fabric designing applications continue to expand, opening new opportunities for enzyme manufacturers.
- While high enzyme costs pose a restraint, advancements in biotechnology are expected to gradually offset this challenge.

Segmental Analysis:
-By Type:
- Cellulase held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market.
- Amylase is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% through 2030.

By Application:
- Bio-polishing dominated the market in 2020 with over one-fourth share.
- Desizing is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

By Region:
- Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 with nearly half of the global share and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2030.
- Other regions assessed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players:
Major companies operating in the textile enzyme industry include:
- BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Genotek Biochem, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd., AB Enzymes, Tex Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Lumis, Maps Enzymes Ltd., and Novozymes A/S.

These players focus on collaborations, expansions, partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.

