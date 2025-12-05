North America Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Trends: Strong CAGR of 9.2% Fuels Global Growth

North America Rolled Vinyl Decking Market Application

Roof Decks dominated the market in 2020 with over one-fourth of the total share and will continue leading through 2030.

The North America rolled vinyl decking market continues to gain traction, driven by rapid expansion in the commercial real estate sector, a surge in renovation and remodeling activities, and the rising preference for durable, low-maintenance vinyl-based materials. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Drivers & Opportunities:-The market's growth is fueled by:- Booming commercial infrastructure development across the region- Increasing renovation and retrofit projects, particularly in the residential sector- Superior performance characteristics of vinyl decking materials, including weather resistance, durability, and aesthetic appealHowever, the industry faces challenges due to stringent regulations surrounding vinyl-based compounds, which may hinder growth to some extent. Despite this, the rising number of homeowners and the steady development of residential buildings are expected to unlock significant new growth opportunities in the coming years.

Segmental Highlights:-By Application:- Roof Decks dominated the market in 2020 with over one-fourth of the total share and will continue leading through 2030.- Floating Deck Systems are expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0%, reflecting growing consumer adoption.By End Use:- The Residential sector accounted for more than half of the market in 2020 and will maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.- The Industrial segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9%, driven by increased demand for robust decking solutions.By Country- The U.S. remained the largest contributor in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the regional market share, and will retain dominance through 2030.- Mexico is projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Key Market PlayersThe competitive landscape features leading companies such as:- Armor Decking, Bradbury Co., Inc., Duradek, Global Decking Systems, Dec-Tec, DekSmart, Tufdek, Weatherdek, and Intellideck.These players focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their distribution networks to strengthen market presence.

