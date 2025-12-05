Electoral Commission engages youth on digital technology ahead of local government elections 2026

The Electoral Commission’s seminar on digital technology has called for optimal use of digital platforms to encourage youth to participate in electoral democracy ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.

The seminar was initiated to engage various stakeholders on how digital tools and technologies can inspire and drive young people to actively participate in electoral processes. Held under the theme, ‘Digital Democracy: Leveraging Digital Technology to Promote Youth Participation’, the event was attended by representatives from various sectors, including political leaders, academics, youth organisations, students and civil society.

Ms Ntombifuthi Masinga, the Provincial Electoral Officer in KwaZulu Natal said research continues to show a decline in voter participation among young people. She said the seminar, provided an opportunity to initiate robust conversations that could translate youth digital activism into active participation in electoral processes.

Professor Upasana Gitanjali Singh, academic leader in Information Systems and Technology at the University of KwaZulu Natal said the participation of young people in electoral democracy can be strengthened if institutions invest in digital innovations.

Professor Singh said today’s youth did not experience democracy the same way their parents did.

“The story of South Africa’s democracy has always been one of adaptation, innovation, and resilience. From the ballot papers of 1994 that represented newfound freedom, to the digital dashboards of today that reflect real-time results, our democratic institutions have always evolved in response to society’s needs. Today, the need before us is digital transformation,an imperative driven not only by technological advancement but by the expectations and behaviours of our citizens, especially our youth.

Young people born in the 2000s and 2010s do not experience democracy in the same way their parents did. They live online. They consume news online. They engage with institutions online. And increasingly, their expectations of government—responsiveness, transparency, convenience, are shaped entirely by their digital experiences. For this reason, digitalisation is not simply a technical upgrade. It is a democratic necessity. If democracy does not migrate into the digital spaces where young people already exist, then democracy risks losing an entire generation of participants,” she said.

Thabile Mdluli, from the Centre for Community Development South Africa (CCDSA) and Bayanda Gumbi from Luma Learn echoed Sing’s sentiments and also encouraged organisations to meet young people where they were – on digital platforms.

“Voting should be an everyday conversation, that should be held by all of us in our different capacities to ensure that young people are always well informed and know how to tackle key issues that affect them,” said Mdluli.

“Whoever owns our attention, owns our focus,” said Gumbi.

Josias Pila, Director of Intergovernmental Coordination and Stakeholder Management at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said bridging the digital divide will enable meaningful participation of young people in elections and civic life.

The Commission has, over the years, used various digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp to interact with followers and has about 500 000 followers across these platforms. The Commission will in 2026 introduce its own podcast platform and an improved WhatsApp channel to interact with voters, the media and other stakeholders.

Singh said the Electoral Commission’s online voter registration portal was one of many digital innovations necessary to encourage youth participation in democratic processes. Voters can register or update their details online on https://registertovote.elections.org.za/

“Registering to vote used to require physical presence at a station, access to transport, and awareness of registration weekends—barriers that disproportionately affected young people who were studying far from home, frequently moving between residences, or living in areas where transport was costly.

“Today, a young person can register in a few minutes using a smartphone. They can update their address instantly when they move for studies or work. They no longer depend on sporadic registration weekends or travel logistics. This shift is profound: it takes voter registration from being an administrative burden to being a seamless digital experience—something a young person can do in the same space where they order food or communicate with friends,” said Singh.

As we prepare for the 2026 Elections, citizens are reminded to register to vote in voting districts of the wards where they are residents. A registered voter who has moved since they last registered is urged to check and, if necessary, update their address details to ensure that they are registered in a ward linked to their new place of residence.

