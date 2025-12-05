Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Wellness Sport Day at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre, 5 Dec

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in collaboration with the Baviaanspoort Correctional Services will on Friday, 05 December, host its annual Wellness Sport Day at the Baviaanspoort Correctional Center in Pretoria to promote employee wellness and encourage healthy lifestyles.

The event forms part of DSAC’s #IChoose2BActive programme, a broader wellness initiative that promotes healthy living through collaborative social and sporting activities. Together with its partners, DSAC also aims to highlight the role of arts, culture and sport in nation-building and social cohesion.

The Wellness Sport Day also supports the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, a global campaign observed from 25 November to 10 December. This year’s theme is: “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).” Through this initiative, DSAC seeks to intensify government’s efforts to combat GBVF by breaking the silence around violence and galvanizing action to end all forms of abuse.

Major activities of the day will among others, include: colour run, aerobics; volleyball, soccer and netball. Assupol, Old Mutual, Government Employee Medical Scheme (GEMS) and AVBOB will also provide services on the day.

The event will unfold as follows:

Date: Friday, 05 December 2025

Time: 09h00 am

Venue: Baviaanspoort Correctional Center (Cullinan Road)

