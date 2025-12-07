Snooze Mattress Announces a Cozy Community Holiday PJ Party

Snooze Indy's Team welcomes the community to their store.

Families are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas and enjoy treats, crafts, relaxation, and big giveaways at Snooze Mattress Indy’s free Holiday PJ Party.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snooze Mattress is thrilled to welcome families across the community to its warmest celebration of the season: the Snooze Indy Holiday PJ Party, which will be held on Saturday, December 13th from 5:00–8:00 PM EST at 3949 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46240.This festive, family-friendly event is completely free, designed to bring people together for an evening of comfort, joy, and holiday magic. Guests are encouraged to show up in their favorite, coziest pajamas and enjoy a lineup of activities crafted to make the evening memorable for all ages. The event will feature:· A special raffle and giveaway valued up to $5,000, including luxury mattresses and premium sleep accessories· Delicious hot cocoa bombs to sip and savor throughout the night· A holiday craft table perfect for kids and families to get creative· A cheerful photo station for capturing warm seasonal moments· Pressure mapping sessions, giving attendees a chance to discover their ideal mattress based on personalized pressure-point readingsThe excitement peaks at 7:00 PM EST, when Snooze Mattress Indy will host its grand giveaway drawing. With multiple raffle winners and several easy ways to enter, guests will have plenty of opportunities to take home something special.Erik Saini, owner of Snooze Mattress Indy, shared his heartfelt enthusiasm for the event:“Snooze is a family-owned, local business, and we’ve always wanted our store to feel like a warm, welcoming place for everyone. This isn’t just a mattress store—it’s a wellness-centered space built on community and comfort. The Holiday PJ Party is our way of giving back and bringing people together during a season that’s all about connection. We hope you’ll join us as we ring in the holidays with a little fun, a lot of coziness, and plenty of holiday cheer.”From treats and crafts to relaxation and big giveaways, the Snooze Indy Holiday PJ Party promises a night of smiles, laughter, and family moments you’ll cherish. This is a holiday event you won’t want to miss!For more details or inquiries, please reach out to our Indianapolis Snooze Mattress rep at taleandtactic@gmail.com or stop by the store.

