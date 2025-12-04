Previously Removed Honduran National Guilty Of Attempting To Meet A 14-Girl-Old Girl For Sexual Activity And Illegally Reentering The United States

Ocala, Florida – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces that a federal jury has found Obdy Mencia Guerrero (42, Honduras) guilty of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Following the guilty verdict in September 2025, Mencia Guerrero separately entered a guilty plea to the felony offense of illegal reentry into the United States. Mencia Guerrero faces a minimum penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison for the attempted enticement offense and a maximum of 2 years’ imprisonment for the illegal reentry offense. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 15, 2026.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Mencia Guerrero was previously removed from the United States on four prior occasions between 2003 and 2014. On July 27, 2024, Mencia Guerrero began communicating online with someone whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl. The “girl” was a deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office working in an undercover capacity. After learning of her age, Mencia Guerrero traveled to a location in Marion County to pick up the “girl” to engage in sexual activity. When he arrived at the meeting location, Mencia Guerrero was arrested by law enforcement. Mencia Guerrero’s fingerprints confirmed he was the individual previously removed from the United States on four prior occasions. Mencia Guerrero had never applied for or received permission to apply for readmission to the United States.

This case was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case is also part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.