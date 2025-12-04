Two Fayette County Men Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, Jawuan Akil Watts, 31, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to eight years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and Lesley Scott Watkins, 50, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, each for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 4, 2024, Watts and other individuals broke into a Fayette County pawn shop on three occasions while the business was closed and stole 33 firearms, ammunition, coins, and a gaming console. Watts traded, sold, or gave many of the firearms to others in the Oak Hill community including individuals with felony convictions. Watkins obtained several of the stolen firearms. On July 6, 2024, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Watkins’ residence after he sold two of the stolen firearms to a confidential informant. Officers found three firearms during the search, including two that were stolen from the pawn shop. Sixteen of the stolen firearms have not been recovered.

As part of their guilty pleas, Watts admitted that he possessed a Heritage Manufacturing model Rough Rider .22-caliber revolver and a Colt model Peacemaker .22-caliber revolver in Fayette County on July 6, 2024, and Watkins admitted that he possessed an HS Product model XD-S .45-caliber pistol and a Sig Sauer model P220 45-caliber pistol in Fayette County on July 5, 2024.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Watts knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for burglary in Raleigh County Circuit Court on July 11, 2014. Watkins knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance in Fayette County Circuit Court on September 24, 2008.

Watts has a criminal history that also includes two additional felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions for property and drug possession offenses.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Oak Hill Police Department.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorneys D. Keith Randolph and Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the cases.

These cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case Nos. 2:25-cr-92 (Watkins) and 2:25-cr-93 (Watts).

###