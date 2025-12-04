Two Marion County Men Sentenced To Ten Years For Distribution Of Fentanyl And Heroin

Ocala, Florida – United States District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Gerald Douglas Dandridge, Jr. (25, Ocala) to 10 years in federal prison for six counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin. Scott Weaver (38, Anthony), Dandridge’s co-defendant, also was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison of his role in five of the six counts. Both men entered guilty pleas in early 2025.

According to court documents, on five occasions between May and December 2023, Dandridge and Weaver worked together to sell fentanyl and heroin to a confidential informant who was cooperating with law enforcement. Dandridge also separately sold fentanyl to the confidential informant in February and March of 2024. Dandridge and Weaver both have been previously convicted of offenses involving the possession with intent to distribute or sale of controlled substances.

This case was investigated by the Marion County Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg.