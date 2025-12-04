Romanian Man Admits Sleight-of-Hand Crimes that Netted Nearly $200,000 in 22 States

ST. LOUIS – A Romanian national on Thursday admitted running “sleight-of-hand” schemes that cost a nationwide retailer almost $200,000.

Bobi Covaciu, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of wire fraud. He admitted tricking cashiers at Target stores in at least 22 states from February 2022 to September 2024 into believing that he had paid the full amount of cash for a purchase. Covaciu counted out cash matching the purchase price and then took back the cash from cashiers and secretly pocketed bills, shortchanging the retailer by hundreds of dollars or more per transaction. Covaciu would then return the merchandise at a different store for a full cash refund. In one transaction in St. Louis, Covaciu pocketed about $2,300 in a transaction and then returned merchandise in an Illinois store and two stores in Wisconsin over the next two days, his plea says. In at least 90 fraudulent transactions during this period, Covaciu stole about $196,220 in money and property.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2026. Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both prison and a fine. He will also be ordered to repay the money.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Ladendorf is prosecuting the case.