Nine Members Of Drug Trafficking Organization Charged With Federal Drug And Firearms Offenses

Orlando, FL – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the return of an indictment charging nine defendants with a drug trafficking conspiracy, distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, bromazolam, and firearms offenses. A summary of the counts and associated minimum and maximum penalties follows:

Name

AGE, CITY

CHARGES

MAXIMUM PENALTIES
Christian Roux-Rey 31, Kissimmee

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

 15 years, up to life, in federal prison
Jeremiah Maldonado 31, Orlando

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Distribution of fentanyl causing death

 20 years, up to life, in federal prison
Benjamin Rivard 31, Clermont

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Distribution of fentanyl causing death

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

 25 years, up to life, in federal prison
Elena Falzone 23, Orlando

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Distribution of fentanyl and bromazolam

 5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
Zaviar Kidd 27, Orlando

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine

 5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
Paul Jacas 31, Orlando

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

 10 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
Olivia Goen 23, Orlando

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

 5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
Carlos Carrasquillo-Rodriguez 20, Orlando

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Distribution of fentanyl

 20 years in federal prison
Rebecca Murray 31, Deltona

Drug trafficking conspiracy

 10 years, up to life, in federal prison

The indictment also notifies the defendants that the United States intends to forfeit the firearms used during the commission of the offenses.

According to the 27-count indictment, between approximately August 2022 and May 2024, these individuals conspired to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, controlled substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Roux-Rey, Falzone, Jacas, and Goen are all charged with distributing controlled substances. Maldonado is charged with distributing fentanyl which resulted in the death of C.P. Rivard is charged with distributing fentanyl which resulted in the death of S.F. Falzone is also charged with distributing bromazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance analog. 

Roux-Rey, Rivard, Kidd, Jacas, Carrasquillo-Rodriguez, and Goen are each charged with possessing controlled substances intended for distribution.

Roux-Rey, Rivard, and Jacas, are each charged with possession a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Rivard and Jacas are both charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Cloud Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Rachel S. Lyons.

