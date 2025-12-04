Nine Members Of Drug Trafficking Organization Charged With Federal Drug And Firearms Offenses
Orlando, FL – United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announces the return of an indictment charging nine defendants with a drug trafficking conspiracy, distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, bromazolam, and firearms offenses. A summary of the counts and associated minimum and maximum penalties follows:
|
Name
|
AGE, CITY
|
CHARGES
|
MAXIMUM PENALTIES
|Christian Roux-Rey
|31, Kissimmee
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Distribution of fentanyl
Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine
Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense
|15 years, up to life, in federal prison
|Jeremiah Maldonado
|31, Orlando
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Distribution of fentanyl causing death
|20 years, up to life, in federal prison
|Benjamin Rivard
|31, Clermont
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Distribution of fentanyl causing death
Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine
Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
|25 years, up to life, in federal prison
|Elena Falzone
|23, Orlando
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Distribution of fentanyl and bromazolam
|5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
|Zaviar Kidd
|27, Orlando
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine
|5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
|Paul Jacas
|31, Orlando
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Distribution of fentanyl
Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
|10 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
|Olivia Goen
|23, Orlando
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Distribution of fentanyl
Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
|5 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison
|Carlos Carrasquillo-Rodriguez
|20, Orlando
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
Distribution of fentanyl
|20 years in federal prison
|Rebecca Murray
|31, Deltona
|
Drug trafficking conspiracy
|10 years, up to life, in federal prison
The indictment also notifies the defendants that the United States intends to forfeit the firearms used during the commission of the offenses.
According to the 27-count indictment, between approximately August 2022 and May 2024, these individuals conspired to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, controlled substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Roux-Rey, Falzone, Jacas, and Goen are all charged with distributing controlled substances. Maldonado is charged with distributing fentanyl which resulted in the death of C.P. Rivard is charged with distributing fentanyl which resulted in the death of S.F. Falzone is also charged with distributing bromazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance analog.
Roux-Rey, Rivard, Kidd, Jacas, Carrasquillo-Rodriguez, and Goen are each charged with possessing controlled substances intended for distribution.
Roux-Rey, Rivard, and Jacas, are each charged with possession a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Rivard and Jacas are both charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Cloud Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Rachel S. Lyons.
