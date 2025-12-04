U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones Meets with Monroe County Leadership to Strengthen Public Safety and Environmental Protection Partnerships

MIAMI – United States Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones met this week with Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, State Attorney Dennis Ward, and Monroe County Mayor Michelle Lincoln to discuss ongoing efforts to protect public safety and preserve the natural resources of the Florida Keys.

The meeting focused on the strong collaboration between federal, state, and local partners in areas including violent crime, narcotics trafficking, environmental enforcement, and maritime interdiction. U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones reaffirmed the continued commitment of federal resources, personnel, and joint operations to support Monroe County’s priorities.

During the visit, Mayor Michelle Lincoln honored U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones by naming him an Honorary Conch, a distinction reserved for those who have earned the trust of the Keys community but were not born in the Keys. The recognition reflects the long-standing partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Monroe County in protecting residents, visitors, and the fragile ecosystem that defines the island chain.

“Monroe County is a model of how public safety, environmental stewardship, and community partnership can work together,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones. “Sheriff Ramsay, State Attorney Ward, and Mayor Lincoln are doing exceptional work for the people of the Keys. I am deeply grateful to be named an Honorary Conch, and our Office will continue to bring federal resources, coordination, and resolve to protect residents and to safeguard the extraordinary natural environment that makes Monroe County unlike anywhere else.”

U.S. Attorney Reding Quiñones emphasized that the Southern District of Florida will continue working closely with Monroe County leadership to strengthen enforcement efforts, support community safety initiatives, and preserve the protected ecosystems of the Keys.

