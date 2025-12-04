St. Albans Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Jonathan Kennedy, 45, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between May and August 2025, Kennedy participated in a conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in St. Albans and elsewhere. As part of his guilty plea, Kennedy admitted that a co-conspirator in California shipped several pounds of methamphetamine to locations in Kanawha County during the time period. Kennedy further admitted that he took possession of the methamphetamine and re-distributed it after arranging for another co-conspirator to pick up the shipments at the delivery locations.

Kennedy also admitted that he provided half-pound quantities of methamphetamine to a co-conspirator in St. Albans on May 30, 2025, and June 24, 2025, each time after the co-conspirator contacted him seeking methamphetamine for re-distribution to a customer. On June 25, 2025, Kennedy distributed approximately 690 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in St. Albans.

On August 22, 2025, law enforcement officers intercepted a package en route to a Dunbar address and found it contained approximately 38 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers replaced most of the methamphetamine with a non-narcotic substance before the package was delivered to the Dunbar address. Kennedy admitted that he arranged for a co-conspirator to pick up the package and deliver it to a St. Albans address where Kennedy later took possession of it. Officers approached and arrested Kennedy shortly after he picked up the package.

At the time of this offense, Kennedy was serving a term of supervised release as a result of his conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm on October 4, 2022.

Kennedy is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26, 2026, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), which is composed of the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Nitro Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department and the South Charleston Police Department.

United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:25-cr-166.

