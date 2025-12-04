Goochland man sentenced to five years in prison for providing cocaine and fentanyl that caused friend’s fatal overdose

RICHMOND, Va. – A Goochland man was sentenced today to five years in prison for distribution of cocaine and fentanyl.

According to court documents, on Aug. 20, 2021, in Richmond, Don Carnell Batchelor Jr.’s friend, identified in court records as “SN,” asked Batchelor to acquire cocaine and fentanyl for him. Batchelor obtained and provided the drugs to SN, who took the substances with him to visit family. SN used a portion of the cocaine and fentanyl Batchelor had provided, which caused SN’s fatal overdose. SN was found deceased in his parent’s home the following morning. The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Christopher C. Goumenis, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division and Lee S. Bailey, New Kent County Sheriff, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.

The Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia L. Norman prosecuted the case.

