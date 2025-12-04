Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Unlawfully Dealing Anti-Materiel Rifles

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Filiberto Walle, 24, of Edinburgh, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing firearms without a license, and one count of engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

According to the plea agreement, between approximately August 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, Walle made a business of obtaining .50 BMG caliber rifles from legitimate federal firearms licensees in Colorado, which Walle then dealt unlawfully in the State of Texas and elsewhere. These rifles are also known as anti-materiel rifles which are designed for use against military equipment, structures, and other hardware targets. Walle conspired with others to conceal the fact that he was the actual purchaser of the firearms. For example, Walle arranged for third parties to complete what’s known as a straw transfer, where those parties completed the required background checks to gain physical possession of the firearms and then provide them to Walle.

The ATF’s investigation also led to federal convictions against others who committed their own firearms crimes when facilitating Walle’s illegal firearms dealing:

Mohamed Savane: 23-cr-468-RMR (convicted of Conspiracy to Engage in the Business of Dealing Firearms Without a License);

Malcolm Johnson: 23-cr-468-RMR (convicted of Making a False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm);

Adrian Cervantes: 24-cr-270-CNS (convicted of Making a False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm);

Torien Pryor-Parson: 24-cr-353-REB (convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Making a False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm and Retaliation Against a Witness or Informant).

United States District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney presided over the hearing. Sentencing will be held on January 30, 2026.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) handled the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Albert Buchman handled the prosecution.

Case Number: 24-cr-00270-CNS