Billings doctor sentenced to two years of probation for arranging commercial sex

BILLINGS – A Billings man who previously pleaded guilty to using a cell phone to arrange for commercial sex was sentenced today to 24 months of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $100,000, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Usman Hanif Khan, 52, pleaded guilty in June 2025 to one count of use of a facility of interstate commerce to aid in racketeering.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

The government alleged in court documents that prior to April 9, 2023, Khan met a woman on a social media website for those interested in a commercial sex relationship. Then, on or about April 9, 2023, Khan communicated with the woman for the purpose of arranging a commercial sex date with Jane Doe, who the woman represented was an adult but was actually a minor. Khan and the woman communicated via text messenger, utilized cell phones to make arrangements, and discussed, among other items, the particulars of the commercial sex date. On the evening of April 9, 2023, the woman transported Jane Doe to Khan’s residence for the purpose of a commercial sex date. Khan and Jane Doe engaged in a sex act, after which Khan contacted the woman to arrange transportation of Jane Doe and provided Jane Doe with money for the encounter.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus prosecuted the case. The FBI conducted the investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit Justice.gov/PSC.