The FS Agency Joins the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, Strengthening Its Commitment to Local Business Growth

FS Agency Amber S. Hoffman, host of The Blueprint to Business

The FS Agency joins the Boulder Chamber, expanding its mission to help local service businesses grow through SEO, AI visibility, and digital strategy.

We’re committed to helping local Front Range businesses stay visible and competitive as search and AI evolve. Joining the Boulder Chamber strengthens that mission.” — Amber Hoffman

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FS Agency is proud to announce its official membership in the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, a move that reflects the company’s continued dedication to supporting service-based businesses across the Front Range. As a Boulder-based digital strategy firm specializing in sustainable growth, SEO, AI visibility, and operational AI consulting, this membership deepens The FS Agency’s connection to the community it already serves through both business ownership and advisory work.

A Dual Perspective: Operators and Advisors

The FS Agency is owned by Amber and Eric Hoffman, who also own Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder. Their experience running a successful local service business gives them a firsthand understanding of the challenges that business owners face every day — from lead generation to seasonality to online competition. That operational insight informs the work they do at The FS Agency, resulting in strategies that are practical, modern, and built around real-world experience rather than theory.

Joining the Boulder Chamber allows The FS Agency to connect these two perspectives — business ownership and digital expertise — in a way that directly benefits the broader Boulder-area business community.

Helping Local Service Businesses Grow Through Organic Visibility

The FS Agency focuses on helping small and service-based businesses increase visibility online without relying heavily on paid advertising. Traditional SEO and local SEO remain foundational parts of their work, enabling businesses to strengthen their websites, improve rankings, and build a long-term pipeline of consistent organic leads.

But as AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and other large language models reshape how consumers discover local providers, The FS Agency has expanded its offering into AI SEO — also known as AI visibility optimization or GEO. This emerging field ensures that a business can be recommended by AI systems when consumers ask questions like “best remodeler near me” or “top interior designer in Boulder.”

This shift has already proven significant. After implementing AI visibility systems within their own brands, The FS Agency saw roughly 15% of new search traffic originate directly from AI tools within thirty days. This real-world success allows the team to bring firsthand knowledge and proven methods to other businesses looking to adapt early to the new search landscape.

Strengthening Local Presence Through Google Business Profile Optimization

The FS Agency also places a strong emphasis on Google Business Profile optimization, recognizing a business's GBP as one of the most influential digital assets for any local service business. With consumers relying heavily on map results, reviews, and profile activity before choosing a provider, a well-structured and consistently updated GBP can significantly impact lead flow.

Through targeted optimization efforts, category refinement, posting strategies, and reputation guidance, The FS Agency helps businesses show up more prominently in the Google Map Pack and build trust with potential customers at key decision moments.

Deepening Community Impact Through Chamber Membership

Membership in the Boulder Chamber aligns naturally with The FS Agency’s mission to support the long-term success of local service businesses. The Chamber plays a vital role in connecting business leaders, advocating for economic growth, and fostering collaboration across industries. As members, The FS Agency plans to contribute to the local business community through educational sessions, workshops, and conversations focused on sustainable digital visibility and AI adoption.

“We’ve lived the challenges of running a local service business,” said co-owner Amber Hoffman. “We know how hard business owners work to stay visible and competitive. Joining the Boulder Chamber allows us to support this community more intentionally, sharing strategies that help businesses grow sustainably in a changing search environment.”

Looking Ahead to 2026 and Beyond

In the coming year, The FS Agency plans to collaborate with Chamber members by offering training opportunities related to AI search trends, organic marketing, digital optimization, and AI workflows. These sessions will be designed to give business owners clarity and practical steps they can implement immediately — without costly advertising commitments.

With a team experienced in SEO, operations, digital strategy, and the emerging landscape of AI search, The FS Agency is uniquely positioned to guide local businesses through the next evolution of online visibility. Their work remains anchored in a single mission: empowering small and service-based businesses to grow more efficiently and predictably in an AI-driven world.

For more information, visit fsagency.co or subscribe to The Blueprint to Business on YouTube, where Amber Hoffman of The FS Agency provides practical tips to help local service businesses drive more leads.



