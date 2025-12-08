North American Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Diwali and Annual Reception

NAICC Reception 2025

The North American Chamber of Commerce Annual Reception 2025, led by Dhaval Vaishnav, celebrated business leadership, community partnerships, and growth.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Chamber of Commerce (NAICC) hosted a grand Diwali and Annual Reception, bringing together distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members to honor excellence, unity, and cultural pride. NAICCPresident Dhaval Vaishnav kicked off the evening with a power-packed keynote address, urging businesses to come together, collaborate, and strengthen the economic fabric of the community.Among the evening’s honorees, Mr. Gary Grewal Singh, owner of Singh Development, received a special award and recognition from NAICC for his remarkable entrepreneurial journey. In his speech, Grewal reflected on how his American dream began in the 1960s, and how he and his brothers founded Singh Development. He shared words of wisdom with political leaders, noting that “recessions in Michigan tend to start earlier and last longer — so we must always be proactive in finding solutions.” NYX Corporation’s Jay Sandhu was honored with an award for legacy andleadership, celebrating their long-standing contributions to business and community development.Mr. Sandhu, in his heartfelt and impactful speech, shared how NYX Corporation built its success on compassion and respect for people. He spoke about the company’s humble beginnings and how it proudly employed retired workers, valuing their wisdom and experience as a cornerstone of its growth story. The event was highlighted by video greetings from Senator Elissa Slotkin, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Notable attendees included GOP Chair Jim Runestad, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Senat Aric Nesbitt along with CEO's and Entrepreneurs.As Media Chair of NAICC, Supriya Tamhane coordinated the participation of distinguished veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Sheriff’s Department, honoring their service to the nation. The veterans received a heartfelt standing ovation for their dedication and sacrifice. Supriya also led effective media outreach, securing coverage across multiple channels. Her leadership enhanced event visibility and strengthened community engagement. With over 400 guests in attendance, it was a grand and memorable celebration, bringing together Indian Americans from across Michigan.All Board Members, Board of Trustees, and Executive Committee members of NAICC were in attendance, reflecting the organization’s unity and commitment to fostering business growth and cultural engagement across North America.NAICC Young professionals played a pivotal role in ensuring the event’s success. The team did a remarkable job coordinating pre-event and on-site activities, demonstrating leadership, teamwork, and professionalism that contributed to the seamless execution of the celebration.About NAICC:The North American Chamber of Commerce (NAICC) is dedicated to fosteringeconomic growth, cultural collaboration, and business excellence among entrepreneursand professionals across North America.Warm RegardsNAICC Media Chairperson-Supriya Tamhane

