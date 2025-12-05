CBP officers discover unreported firearms and magazines bound for Mexico at Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted 30 unreported pistols and 61 magazines during an outbound enforcement action.

“This significant seizure of weapons illustrates our commitment to continue working toward limiting access to firearms to the criminal element in Mexico,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Table showing 30 pistols and 61 magazines seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

On Dec. 3, CBP officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a grey Chevrolet Silverado attempting to exit the U.S. to Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 30 pistols and 61 magazines of various calibers concealed within the vehicle. CBP also seized $3,000 in U.S. currency determined to be from illicit proceeds.

CBP turned over the vehicle, weapons, and magazines to Texas DPS officers, who arrested the driver and transported him to the county jail.

