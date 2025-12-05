Intermittent full closures of Kailua Road at Uluʻoa and Ulumanu Intersections, rescheduled to Dec. 8 and 9

Main, News Posted on Dec 4, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming intermittent full closures of Kailua Road (Route 61) at the intersections of Uluʻoa Street and Ulumanu Drive for installation of traffic signal mast arms as part of HDOT’s traffic signal project at these intersections.

Due to scheduling conflicts, work that was previously scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 2 on Kailua Road for traffic mast arm installations has been moved to Monday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A traffic signal mast arm spans the entirety of the roadway and therefore will require full closures of Kailua Road in each direction, for up to five minutes at a time, to safely complete installations. Crews will work on one intersection, in one direction per day, starting at the Honolulu-bound Ulumanu Drive intersection.

At 10 a.m. the Honolulu-bound lanes at the intersection of Ulumanu Drive will be closed to install and tighten mast arm bolts. The right turn onto Ulumanu Drive will remain open during this time. The traffic signal mast arm on Kailua Road at the intersection of Ulumanu Drive, in the Kailua-bound direction, was installed on Thursday, Dec. 4

On Tuesday, Dec. 9 the Honolulu-bound lanes of Kailua Road at the intersection of Uluʻoa Street will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to allow crews to safely tighten the bolts of the mast arm. The right turn pockets onto Uluʻoa Street will remain open during these closures. However, due to a recent motor vehicle collision, the newly installed base of the Honolulu-bound mast arm at the intersection of Uluʻoa Street may need to be replaced. Crews will assess the base to determine if it is feasible to install the mast arm with some repairs to the base. If the base is determined to be too damaged, work to remove and reset the base will be performed at a later date.

Once this work is completed, the mast arm can be installed at this intersection. This work will be announced as scheduled. The new traffic signals will be attached to the mast arms upon installation but remain covered until activation.

Daily work from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. may continue in the left lane, in either direction, during the traffic signal mast arm installations, for curb work along the medians. Remaining work on this project includes; widening of turn pockets, striping and sign installations, removal of raised crosswalk, and activation of the new traffic signal system.

The estimated completion date of this work is January 2026. This may be updated depending on the need to repair or replace the damaged base.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. For weekly lane closures on Oʻahu visit our website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

