New Low-Carbon Electricity Supply at Saverglass North American Manufacturing Site

New release highlights the company's environmental milestone reinforcing its commitment to replacing its main energy source with a hybrid solution

Our Acatlan, Mexico facility has transitioned from carbon-based electricity to very low carbon electricity. The change has enabled us to reduce our site’s CO2 emissions by 30%” — Matt Wilson, Senior Vice President Americas

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading premium glass bottle maker Saverglass , part of the Orora Group , proudly announces the successful transition of its North American manufacturing site’s shift to a very low carbon electricity source. With this change, Saverglass continues to advance its externally validated SBTi greenhouse gas reduction roadmap and take a step closer to its global target of achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.Matt Wilson, Senior Vice President Americas at Saverglass comments, “We have achieved a milestone in Saverglass’ CSR efforts to reduce our environmental footprint. Our Acatlan, Mexico facility has transitioned from carbon-based electricity to very low carbon electricity. The change has enabled us to reduce our site’s CO2 emissions by 30%”.“The majority of glass and decoration production achieved at Saverglass’ Mexico facility is for its North American spirits customers. This change in our site’s carbon emissions means we have reduced our Scope 2 emissions close to zero. To give you an idea, this reduction in CO2 emissions is equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than 19,000 hectares of forest every year*. It represents a considerable impact for our clients’ carbon commitments”, comments Paul Rosado-Rivial, CSR Manager Saverglass Americas.*Source: EPA emissions conversion calculatorSAVERGLASS IS PLACED IN THE TOP 1% OF COMPANIES OPERATING IN JALISCO, MEXICO FOR LABOR EXCELLENCEIn addition to its environmental milestone, the Acatlan facility recently received the Excellence in Labor Practices award from the Ministry of Labor of the state of Jalisco, recognizing another achievement in Saverglass’ CSR approach. “This award highlights our ongoing commitment to the well-being of our collaborators, our desire to make our workplace a safe, ethical and fulfilling environment, and placing us within the top 1% of the companies operating in Jalisco,” says Paul Rosado-Rivial, CSR Manager Saverglass Americas.ABOUT SAVERGLASSSaverglass is a world leader in the design, production, customization, and decoration of sustainably produced high-end glass bottles for the premium and ultra-premium spirits and wine markets. We are a privileged partner of the world's leading spirits and wine brands, as well as emerging brands committed to the quality and exclusivity of their packaging.Our global network spans seven manufacturing sites and four decoration plants across three distinct operating regions, driven by leading-edge technologies, and our team's professionalism, ongoing training, and passion for excellence.ABOUT ORORASaverglass became part of the Orora Group in December 2023. Orora is a global leader in the design, manufacture and decoration of glass bottles and aluminum cans. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Orora's operations span Australasia, North America, Europe and the UAE. Servicing the global beverage industry, Orora works with some of the best-known drinks brands in the world, with a network of 17 production sites across several continents.

