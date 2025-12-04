DHS Launches Operation Catahoula Crunch in New Orleans Targeting Criminal Illegal Aliens Released From Jail and Back into American Communities

Sanctuary jurisdictions refuse to honor ICE detainers and release criminal illegal aliens who continue committing crimes against innocent Americans

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today launched a federal law enforcement operation with Operation Catahoula Crunch in New Orleans, Louisiana, targeting criminal illegal aliens roaming free thanks to sanctuary policies that force local authorities to ignore U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest detainers.

“Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is asinine that these monsters were released back onto New Orleans streets to COMMIT MORE CRIMES and create more victims. Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people.”

Below are just SOME of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens RELEASED back onto Louisiana streets, including:

Juan Ramon Dubon-Argueta, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested for aggravated assault child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, home invasion, and property damage.

Vu Hoang Pham, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, arrested for aggravated battery, domestic abuse and aggravated assault, grand theft auto, aggravated assault, second degree aggravated battery, battery of a police officer, simple burglary, public intoxication, theft, burglary – criminal conspiracy, driving under the influence, possession of burglary tools, fraud false impersonation, and other drug related crimes.

Jose Fernando Arzu-Osorto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile under 17 and armed robbery. Sanctuary policies allowed him to be released BACK into the community when he was then arrested again for armed robbery.

Darwin Alexis Murillo-Ponce, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested for second-degree aggravated battery.

Hared Fransisco Cruz-Alvarado, a previously removed criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested for third-degree rape, simple battery, and criminal trespass. He has since been deported.

Qise Awni Ahmad Al Besani, a criminal illegal alien from Jordan, arrested for sexual battery.

Andres Lopez-Castillejos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico PREVIOUSLY REMOVED FOUR TIMES, arrested for domestic abuse child endangerment, armed robbery, and driving without a license.

Melvin Arnaul Velasquez-Ordonez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, arrested for domestic abuse child endangerment and simple assault.

Andy Javier Ruano-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

Jason Steven Arce-Arce, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, arrested for burglary and minor in possession of alcohol. He has since been deported.

# # #