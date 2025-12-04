ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Illegal Alien in Miami Who Ran a Sex-Trafficking Ring of Minor Girls and Young Women

Yesterday’s arrests also include criminal illegal aliens convicted of human smuggling, drug trafficking, and larceny

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced they have arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who participated in a sex trafficking ring in Miami, Florida. He was arrested by ICE Los Angeles in San Pedro, CA.

Rafael Alberto Cadena-Sosa

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rafael Alberto Cadena-Sosa and family members ran a sex trafficking operation where they would approach women and girls—some as young as 14—in Veracruz, Mexico, and lure them to the United States under false promises of jobs.

After smuggling them into the United States, Cadena and his family members imposed a smuggling debt and used brutal physical force and violence, sexual assaults, and threats of death and bodily harm to the victims and their families to compel the victims to engage in prostitution 12 hours a day, six days a week. Cadena-Sosa accepted a plea deal and was convicted of involuntary servitude in 2015.

“The crimes against humanity and atrocities he committed against young girls are unspeakable,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday’s arrests also include human smugglers, drug dealers and cocaine smugglers. Despite facing an 8,000% increase in threats against their lives, ICE is NOT backing down.”

Yesterday’s arrests also include:

Lucia Sanchez-Barrientos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of smuggling of persons in Hondo, Texas.

Jose Luisa Vazquez-Olvera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Freestone County, Texas.

Miguel Reynoso-Alfonso, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of cocaine smuggling in Jesup, Georgia.

Carlos Garcia-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of larceny after breaking and entering in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

