Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation Launches Sweepstakes for SOLD OUT KTBA at Sea XI Cruise with Joe Bonamassa

Donate for a Chance to Win a Balcony Cabin for Two on the Eleventh Annual Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise Supporting Music Education

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), the nonprofit founded by blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa, is excited to announce its newest sweepstakes offering music fans a chance to win an unforgettable voyage aboard the SOLD OUT Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea XI cruise. The sailing takes place March 25th-29th, 2026 aboard Norwegian Pearl, departing from Miami and heading to Key West and Nassau. Entries open Today, December 5th, and runs through January 11th, with a winner selected on January 15th. To enter the sweepstakes, donate NOW . For more details on KTBA at Sea XI click HERE Music lovers can enter to win by donating to KTBA. All proceeds directly support KTBA’s mission to fund music programs, scholarships, and classroom resources in schools across the country. Since 2011, the foundation has reached more than 130,000 students and continues to invest in keeping music education accessible.KTBA at Sea XI will feature four nights of live performances, special collaborations, and curated artist activities from a lineup that includes Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart, Los Lonely Boys, Tommy Emmanuel CGP, Robert Randolph Band, Ruthie Foster, Mike Zito, Jimmy Vivino, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, and many others. Guests will join a community of music fans from around the world aboard a festival environment that has become a cornerstone of KTBA’s fundraising efforts for more than a decade.Grand Prize Package (Valued at $8,170):• One Balcony Cabin for Two aboard KTBA at Sea XI• $1,000 travel stipend• Meet and Greet for Two with Joe Bonamassa• Spa experience certificate• Dinner for Two fine dining voucher• Festival merchandise voucherEvery donation used to enter the sweepstakes helps KTBA continue its work expanding music education in underserved communities. The foundation also operates the Fueling Musicians Program, providing financial assistance to touring musicians facing unexpected hardship.Together, these initiatives advance KTBA’s long-standing commitment to sustaining music as a vital part of American culture.For sweepstakes details, official rules, and to enter, visit:For more information about the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, visit: https://keepingthebluesalive.org/ For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

