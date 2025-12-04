Submit Release
Suit Properly Found Timely Based on Applying Sweden’s 25-Year Statute of Limitation—C.A.

A judge correctly determined that the Kingdom of Sweden’s 25-year statute of limitation in breach-of-contract suits, rather than California’s four-year time bar, applies in an action by the Nordic nation against a woman who failed to repay her student loans, Div. Six of the Court of Appeal for this district has held.

