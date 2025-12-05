Veteran-Owned MORE Debuts Dec 8 to Deliver Consistent Real Estate Support Across Military Installations Nationwide.

Military Operated Real Estate (MORE)

Veteran-Led Military Operated Real Estate Launches Nationally December 8, Serving Service Members Across the Country.

Expect MORE from your Agent!” — Travis Winfield

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEVeteran-Led Military Operated Real Estate Launches Nationally December 8, Serving Military Installations Across the CountrySAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 — Military Operated Real Estate (MORE), a 100 percent veteran-owned national real estate organization operated exclusively by U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel, today announced its official nationwide launch. MORE begins operations with trained and certified agents already serving military installations across the country.Military families relocate more than any population group in the United States, often under tight timelines and high pressure. Service members frequently face unfamiliar markets, inconsistent agent knowledge, and varying levels of understanding about PCS orders and VA loan benefits. MORE was established to solve this nationwide gap by offering a uniform, high-standard real estate experience wherever a military family is stationed or moving.Central to MORE’s mission is the MORE Certified Agent (MCA) standard. This national certification ensures that every agent in the network is military-affiliated—veterans, active-duty personnel, spouses, or dependents—and trained in PCS operations, military timelines, VA loan processes, and military-focused financial literacy. The standard ensures that a family working with a MORE Certified Agent near Camp Pendleton receives the same level of expertise as any family working with a MORE agent anywhere in the country.“Military families deserve a consistent and reliable real estate experience, no matter where their orders send them,” said Travis Winfield, Navy veteran and CEO of MORE. “For decades, the challenge has been clear: agents who understand the military lifestyle are rare, and those who do are scattered, inconsistent in training, and difficult for families to identify. MORE was built to fix this. We provide a national network of trained, military-affiliated professionals who understand the pressures, speak the language, and uphold a standard worthy of those who serve.”MORE’s launch includes a nationwide infrastructure of certified agents supported by standardized processes and a centralized client-support system. The MCA program features scenario-based instruction, military-specific real estate operations, and communication standards that reduce uncertainty for both buyers and sellers.“Consistency is everything for the military community,” said Chad Nedeau, President and COO of MORE and retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran. “When a family receives new orders, they do not have time for uncertainty or inexperience. They need someone who understands the mission, understands their timeline, and is trained to operate at a standard that reflects the values we lived by in uniform. That is what MORE delivers in every market we serve.”Military families and veterans can access MORE Certified Agents through the company’s national website at www.militaryoperatedrealestate.com . The platform provides a directory, educational resources, and direct access to agents with military backgrounds. Clients can also reach MORE at 1-888-614-MORE.MORE plans continued expansion to ensure coverage in every major military market nationwide. The company remains committed to maintaining majority veteran ownership, reinforcing its mission-driven identity and authenticity.In addition to real estate services, MORE will expand into financial literacy programming, community outreach, and advanced agent development. These initiatives support MORE’s vision of becoming the most trusted real estate resource for military families moving within, between, or beyond military installations.“Everything we do ties back to the military values we lived by,” Winfield said. “At MORE, those values are represented in our core standard of F.I.T.E.—Fortitude, Integrity, Transparency, and Excellence. These principles guide how we train, how we serve, and how we operate. They ensure every agent represents the discipline, accountability, and commitment our community deserves.”MORE invites military families, veterans, real estate professionals, and community partners to learn more about the mission and connect with its growing national network.To find a MORE Certified Agent or learn about joining the network, visit www.militaryoperatedrealestate.com or call 1-888-614-MORE.About Military Operated Real Estate (MORE)Military Operated Real Estate (MORE) is a national, veteran-owned real estate firm operated exclusively by U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel. Launching December 8, MORE begins operations with certified agents serving military installations across the country. Through its national certification program and standardized service model, MORE provides mission-driven real estate support tailored to service members, veterans, and their families. Learn more at www.militaryoperatedrealestate.com Media Contact:Travis Winfield, CEOMilitary Operated Real EstatePhone: 619-888-2954Email: travis@more-agent.comWebsite: www.militaryoperatedrealestate.com

