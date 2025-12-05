New Book 'SHE TRAVELS' Empowers Women to Transform Their Lives Through Solo Journeys

Image of the book She Travels: Real Stories of Women Transformed Through Solo Travel by Pascale Landriault

A powerful new book shares real stories of women over 50 who rediscover themselves and transform their lives through solo travel.

Travel served as the container, the catalyst, the mirror and the medicine. It taught me to trust and surrender, and showed me what freedom really feels like—beyond fear, conditioning and limitation.” — Pascale Landriault

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released on November 25, 2025, She Travels is already resonating with women around the world.She Travels is more than a book—it's a movement where travel meets transformation.What happens when a woman over 50 leaves behind everything she owns and knows to travel solo?In her inspiring new book "She Travels: Real Stories of Women Transformed Through Solo Travel", transformational coach and author Pascale Landriault answers that question. She takes readers into her deeply personal account of leaving behind a familiar life in her late fifties to travel the world solo.Through a series of soul-stirring journeys, she dispels the myths surrounding solo travel for women and reveals how travel became a powerful portal for emotional healing, spiritual awakening, and personal transformation. Her experiences reflect the essence of transformational travel —journeys that reshape perspective, identity, and inner truth. From Bali to Egypt, through India, Sardinia, and beyond, each destination offered gifts of clarity, connection, and the quiet strength of inner safety and sovereignty.The second half of the book features ten courageous women over 50 who each underwent their own profound shifts through solo travel. Their stories-set against the mountains of Nepal to the Amazonian jungle, and other destinations near and far-serve as a chorus of transformation that echoes themes of growth, healing and self-discovery.She Travels is a call for women to break free from fear, conditioning and limitation-to embrace uncertainty, trust their inner guidance, and reclaim their personal power through meaningful transformative journeys.She Travels is available worldwide in paperback, hardcover, and eBook through Amazon, major online retailers, and bookstores via IngramSpark distribution.About Pascale LandriaultPascale Landriault is a transformational coach, healing channel, retreat leader, author, and speaker who empowers women to awaken and embody their soul's deepest calling. In 2018, in her late fifties, she adopted a slow-travel lifestyle-following the call of her heart and soul across continents while supporting clients worldwide. Through her coaching, retreats, writing, and speaking, she helps women release fear and conditioning, embrace the unknown, and create lasting transformation from the inside out.Media ContactPascale LandriaultEmail: connect@pascalelandriault.comWebsite: https://pascalelandriault.com Book DetailsTitle: She Travels: Real Stories of Women Transformed Through Solo TravelAuthor: Pascale LandriaultPublisher: She Travels Collective PublishingRelease Date: November 25, 2025Format: Paperback, Hardcover, and eBookAvailable at: Amazon, major online retailers, and bookstores via IngramSpark distribution.

