Doctor Water Heater Expands Certified Navien Tankless Installations Across New Jersey

Doctor Water Heater Truck Photo

Doctor Water Heater expands certified Navien tankless installation services to meet rising demand for high-efficiency hot water systems across New Jersey.

"Homeowners want reliable, efficient systems built to last. Expanding our certified Navien services helps us deliver faster installs and a smoother upgrade experience across New Jersey".” — Anthony J. Intile, Founder of Doctor Water Heater

DENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Water Heater , a New Jersey-based water heater specialist, has expanded its Certified Navien tankless installation services throughout Morris, Essex, Bergen, and surrounding counties. With increasing demand for high-efficiency, space-saving tankless systems, the company has strengthened its certified team to provide faster scheduling, improved service coverage, and full compliance with New Jersey plumbing and gas code requirements.Navien tankless water heaters continue to grow in popularity among New Jersey homeowners because of their energy efficiency, unlimited hot water, long lifespan, and ability to reduce monthly utility costs. As more households upgrade from traditional tanks, Doctor Water Heater has expanded its training, staff, and service capacity to meet demand and deliver installation standards that follow Navien’s certified guidelines.“Our customers want reliable, energy-efficient systems that can handle New Jersey’s climate,” said Anthony J. Intile, founder of Doctor Water Heater. “By expanding our certified Navien services, we can give homeowners a smooth and transparent upgrade process, from evaluation to installation to long-term maintenance.”Doctor Water Heater’s technicians are certified to install and service all Navien models, including NPE-A2 and NPE-S2 condensing tankless units and Navien combination boiler systems that provide both hot water and home heating. The company also performs Navien-approved diagnostic testing, warranty assistance, descaling, regular maintenance, code-compliant venting upgrades, and full conversions from tank-based systems to tankless.Homeowners are choosing Navien tankless systems for several reasons: endless hot water supply, energy savings of up to 30 percent, compact size that frees utility room space, longer equipment lifespan, and strong performance in colder New Jersey temperatures. Because tankless systems require precise gas line sizing, venting configuration, and pressure testing, New Jersey homeowners are encouraged to use certified specialists to avoid safety risks and warranty issues.The expansion includes a broader service area covering Denville, Morris Plains, Morristown, Rockaway, Parsippany, Mountain Lakes, Livingston, Roseland, Fairfield, North Caldwell, West Caldwell, Montclair, Cedar Grove, Bergen County, Essex County, and neighboring regions. Doctor Water Heater’s updated service offering provides homeowners with access to faster response times, itemized pricing, and certified installations designed to pass inspection the first time.“Our focus has always been reliability and transparency,” added Anthony J. Intile. “Expanding our Navien tankless services allows us to help more New Jersey homeowners reduce energy costs while upgrading their hot water system with confidence.”Doctor Water Heater continues to offer tankless installations, Navien maintenance programs, emergency replacement services, and full water heater solutions for residential customers across North Jersey.For more information, contact Doctor Water Heater at (800) 275-8433.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.