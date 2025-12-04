Brockton Man Arrested and Charged with Drug Trafficking; Attempted to Flush Fentanyl Pills Down Toilet

BOSTON – A Brockton man has been arrested and charged for allegedly trafficking fentanyl from his residence while on GPS home confinement for two pending drug cases in Massachusetts Superior Court. Hundreds of fentanyl pills, a respirator mask, cutting agents and other drug trafficking paraphernalia were allegedly recovered during a search.

Edmund Kelsey, 26, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Kelsey is currently in state custody and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging documents, during a search of Kelsey’s Brockton residence on Oct. 30, 2025, Kelsey fled upon seeing law enforcement, ran inside the residence and locked the door. Kelsey then ran down to the basement, where he allegedly attempted to flush hundreds of grams of multi-colored pills and other material down the toilet. A sample of the pills field-tested positive for a fentanyl/methamphetamine compound. Kelsey was immediately taken into custody.

A respirator mask, two large containers of cutting powder, over 1,000 grams of marijuana, approximately 10 cell phones and over $1,000 in cash were also located inside the residence.

At the time of the search, Kelsey was on home confinement with GPS monitoring as a condition of release on two pending Massachusetts Superior Court drug trafficking cases. Kelsey was previously sentenced to a total of five years in state prison for multiple Superior Court convictions involving drug dealing and firearms.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of no less than 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the Brockton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Cutshall and Philip A. Mallard of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit are prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.