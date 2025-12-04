Serial Bank Robber Pleads Guilty to Robbing Weymouth Bank at Gunpoint

BOSTON – A Quincy man pleaded guilty today in connection with the December 2024 armed robbery of a Santander Bank in Weymouth.

Glenn Legere, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery. U.S. District Court Judge Julia E. Kobick scheduled sentencing for March 10, 2026. Legere was arrested and charged in June 2025.

At approximately 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2024, law enforcement was dispatched to a Santander bank branch in Weymouth for a reported bank robbery. There, a bank teller told law enforcement that as employees were preparing to close the bank, a man wearing a sweatshirt, baseball hat, face covering and gloves entered the bank through the main entrance. The suspect approached a teller’s window, removed a black firearm from the front pocket of his sweatshirt, opened a black cloth bag and demanded all the money. As the bank teller handed the suspect money from the cash box, the suspect yelled words to the effect of “I need money,” “I want the money” and “I don’t play.” At various times, the suspect pointed the firearm directly at the teller. The suspect also ran towards other teller windows, gesturing towards the cash box areas and demanding more money, but the teller explained that there was no more money and displayed an empty cash drawer. The suspect then left the bank with approximately $947 in stolen cash.

A subsequent review of surveillance video footage from nearby locations determined that the suspect drove to and from the robbery location in a silver or grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. A vehicle matching the description was captured on cameras in Quincy immediately before and after the robbery. The vehicle was registered to Legere.



Legere has multiple prior convictions for committing armed and unarmed robberies, including a 2011 conviction of armed robbery in Norfolk Superior Court for which he was sentenced to three to five years in state prison, as well as a 2010 conviction for armed and unarmed robbery of banks in Braintree, Hanover, Duxbury and Plymouth for which he was sentenced to three years in state prison.

At the time of Legere’s arrest, a firearm and some of the clothing believed to be used by Legere during the robbery were recovered.

The charge of armed bank robbery provides for a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; and Weymouth Police Chief Richard M. Fuller made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police, the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the Wellesley Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of the Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.